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The cryptography securing cryptocurrencies like XRP was always treated as an impenetrable wall. However, quantum computing is now making that wall look thinner than previously assumed. Developers at Ripple have published a detailed, four-phase roadmap to bring the XRP Ledger to full post-quantum readiness by 2028 in response to an increasing threat landscape. This is a commitment that places XRPL ahead of nearly every major blockchain network on one of the most consequential security challenges in the industry’s history.

A Four-Phase Roadmap For XRP

Ripple’s official explanation is that post-quantum readiness on XRPL is not a single patch or one amendment dropped into the codebase. As indicated by a post on the social media platform X by XRPL Validator Vet, the roadmap is structured around two parallel objectives, which are preserving the network’s operational strengths during the transition and preparing for the possibility that the quantum threat arrives earlier than expected.

Phase 1 addresses the worst case. XRPL developers intend to execute a fallback path so that users can safely move their funds if classical cryptography breaks. The team is already exploring the use of zero-knowledge proofs so that users can prove ownership in such cases.

Phase 2 is slated for the first half of 2026, which means it is already underway. This phase involves proactive planning and experimentation of NIST-recommended quantum-resistant signature schemes against XRPL’s transaction model.

According to J. Ayo Akinyele, Head of Engineering at RippleXDev, this process is not a single upgrade. The team is working in collaboration with Project Eleven, building a proof-of-concept hybrid post-quantum signing implementation, including validator-level testing, Devnet benchmarking, and a post-quantum custody wallet prototype.

Phase 3, planned for the second half of 2026, will involve the exploration of post-quantum primitives. This will involve the deployment of candidate post-quantum signatures alongside existing elliptic curve signatures on Devnet for developer testing without touching the mainnet.

Finally, phase 4 will involve a formal amendment to the XRPL ecosystem for native post-quantum cryptography and transitioning the network to quantum-resistant signatures at scale, targeting full deployment by 2028.

The Threat Is No Longer Theoretical

The threat of quantum computing against crypto networks cannot be taken lightly. A Nobel Prize-winning physicist who helped build Google’s quantum computers warned that Bitcoin could be among the earliest real-world targets of quantum attacks. Recent research shows that a sufficiently advanced quantum computer could derive a Bitcoin private key from its public key in minutes with fewer resources than previously thought. Google’s research estimates that fewer than 500,000 physical qubits could crack ECDSA-256.

The same vulnerability applies across most major blockchains, including XRPL. Every time an XRPL account signs a transaction, its public key becomes visible on-chain. In a post-quantum world, that exposure could eventually be exploited.

According to J. Ayo Akinyele, the the network’s transition to post-quantum readiness is a fundamental architectural shift in how digital assets are secured over the long term. This transition will change key management, validator infrastructure, and how users engage with the XRP ecosystem.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com