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The XRP Ledger is increasingly being highlighted by crypto commentators as one of the few major blockchain infrastructures with no protocol-level exploit losses. As discussions around security intensify following several high-profile DeFi breaches, XRP supporters and developers are pointing to design decisions and operational discipline as the reason the network has avoided the billions lost elsewhere.

Security Architecture Behind The XRP Ledger’s Track Record

A recent discussion on X gained traction after the account @RippleXity noted that more than $15 billion has been lost to crypto exploits across the industry, while the XRP Ledger has recorded zero protocol-level hack losses. The comment triggered responses from several market participants who argued that the network’s architecture and operational approach explain the difference.

The security discussion quickly expanded when a crypto commentator responded to RippleXity’s post, arguing that XRP’s design has long prioritized reliability. According to the post, this level of safety is one reason the network has been integrated into the financial infrastructure used by banking institutions.

The commentator described the asset as significantly undervalued while emphasizing that its security framework operates at a level comparable to traditional financial systems. Supporters argue that XRP Ledger’s strong track record is tied to deliberate design choices that prioritize stability and predictable transaction finality over experimental features that could introduce vulnerabilities. They also note that, unlike many blockchain ecosystems that rely on complex bridges and interoperability tools, the XRP Ledger maintains a more controlled architecture, which they believe has helped reduce exposure to attack vectors responsible for major losses in decentralized finance.

How XRP Ledger’s Security Approach Compares With Others

The security debate intensified further after a separate post by XRP advocate @InvestWithD referenced comments from David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer at Ripple. Schwartz reportedly explained that when Ripple evaluated bridging systems for its stablecoin project RLUSD, the company focused primarily on risk management and security.

According to the post, many DeFi bridging systems include strong security tools, but some projects disable them to simplify operations or scale faster, a choice Schwartz suggested may have contributed to the KelpDAO exploit. The exploit reportedly involved about $292 million, where attackers manipulated a LayerZero-connected system using a 1-of-1 Decentralized Verifier Network instead of a multi-verifier setup, creating a single point of failure that enabled spoofed messages, fraudulent rsETH minting, and fund drainage.

In contrast, Ripple’s RLUSD avoids risky bridges through native issuance on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, while expansion to Layer-2 networks like Optimism, Base, Ink, and Unichain uses Wormhole and its Native Token Transfers (NTT) standard.

That system allows Ripple to maintain direct control over token issuance while using multiple verification layers for cross-chain transfers. Supporters argue that this emphasis on controlled issuance and layered verification reflects the broader philosophy that has allowed the XRP Ledger to maintain its long-standing record without protocol-level exploit losses.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com