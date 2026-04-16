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Bitcoin miners will soon have an easier time on the network as on-chain data shows the mining Difficulty is headed for a 3% drop this Friday.

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty To Go Down 2.9% In The Next Adjustment

According to data from CoinWarz, the Bitcoin mining Difficulty is heading toward a jump in the next adjustment. The “Difficulty” here refers to a metric built into the BTC blockchain that controls how hard miners would find it to complete their task on the network.

The Difficulty’s value automatically changes about every two weeks based on network conditions since the last adjustment. Satoshi wrote in a simple goal for the chain to follow: keep the block production rate constant at a block every 10 minutes. Whenever the network diverges from this rate, the Difficulty changes just enough to bring miners back to the standard pace.

During the last couple of weeks, Bitcoin’s block time has stood at 10.30 minutes, which is 0.30 minutes slower than the network wants.

The details related to the upcoming Difficulty adjustment | Source: CoinWarz

Due to the slower rate, the Bitcoin network is expected to reduce its Difficulty by about 2.91% in the next adjustment, which will occur on Friday. The decrease in the metric should allow the miners to return back to a rate of 10 minutes per block. That would only be, of course, if miners don’t change their computing power in the next couple of weeks.

Since the last adjustment, miners have pulled back on their Hashrate, likely due to the market conditions. In the last few days, however, the BTC price has surged and if this recovery continues, miners could end up expanding their facilities. Miner revenue directly correlates with the asset’s spot price, so their behavior tends to mimic the cryptocurrency’s direction.

Naturally, miners adding to their Hashrate in the coming days would result in them potentially mining at a rate faster than the intended one, forcing the network to again shift its Difficulty.

Speaking of the Bitcoin miners, these chain validators have participated in net selling during the current market cycle, as on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant has pointed out in an X post.

How the BTC Miner Reserve has changed over the last few years | Source: CryptoQuant on X

From the above chart, it’s visible that the Bitcoin Miner Reserve, a metric tracking the total amount of BTC sitting in miner-connected wallets, has trended down in recent years. “Since the start of this cycle, miner reserves fell from ~1.862M BTC to 1.801M BTC, a net sell of ~61K BTC,” noted CryptoQuant. Among the sellers have been major mining companies like Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital, and Core Scientific.

BTC Price

Bitcoin has seen its rally hit the pause button as its price is still trading around the $74,300 mark.

The trend in the price of the coin over the last five days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com