The Bitcoin price set a fresh all-time high near $125,700 before easing back as traders locked in gains and reassessed near-term risks. Despite the dip, market structure remains bullish. Spot ETF demand is accelerating, exchange balances are at multi-year lows, and macro tailwinds continue to favor “digital gold.”

With “Uptober” seasonality intact, several strategists now map a route toward $150K–$170K in Q4 if inflows persist.

BTC's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD on Tradingview

Why Bitcoin Rallied to a Record

The latest breakout was supported by a perfect storm of demand and scarcity. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $3Billion plus of net inflows in early October, led by heavyweight issuers, while on-chain data show exchange reserves sliding to 6–7-year lows (roughly 2.45–2.83M BTC).

That supply squeeze, Bitcoin moving to self-custody, treasuries, and ETF vaults, reduces sell pressure at the same time large buyers add exposure.

Macro helped too. A weaker dollar, government-shutdown uncertainty, and shifting rate-cut odds boosted safe-haven bids, with Bitcoin tracking alongside gold’s strength. Historically strong Q4 performance (the “Uptober” effect) layered on a behavioral tailwind as trend followers chased the breakout.

Key Levels to Watch in Q4

After hitting a fresh ATH, Bitcoin has entered a consolidation phase above its key support zones, setting the stage for Q4’s next major move. The $121,000–$118,000 range now acts as the primary demand pocket, with deeper support at $115,000 and $108,000, levels tied to the origin of the recent impulse rally.

On the upside, traders are watching $135,000 as the immediate resistance and potential price magnet, while a strong weekly close above the psychological $150,000 mark could open the path toward the $165,000–$170,000 corridor.

Overall market internals remain healthy: spot-driven accumulation is outpacing leveraged speculation, liquidations were minimal at the highs, and funding rates have stayed balanced.

These factors suggest a controlled advance rather than a blow-off top, meaning any dip into the $118,000–$121,000 zone accompanied by declining volume is likely to be seen as a re-accumulation opportunity by seasoned investors.

Will $170K Happen This Quarter?

The bullish case hinges on sustained ETF inflows and ongoing exchange supply shrinkage.

If net creations remain robust and long-term holders keep coins off-market, price discovery can extend toward $150K to $165K then $170K. Seasonality supports the view that Bitcoin has historically outperformed in Q4 when September closes green.

Risks to monitor include a sharp ETF outflow week, a US-dollar rebound, or regulatory shocks, all of which could force a retest of sub-$118K supports. However, as long as BTC holds $120K on a closing basis and the spot bid persists, analysts argue the path of least resistance remains higher.

Cover image from ChatGPT, BTCUSD chart from Tradingview