Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin moved back above $72,000 after US President Donald Trump said he would pause military action against Iran for two weeks, a shift that quickly eased pressure across markets.

The move came after days of rising tension and landed just hours after Trump had warned Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on key infrastructure.

Trump’s Deadline Eases Pressure

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. “I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he said.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council then accepted the ceasefire, while stressing that the pause did not mean the war was over. Bitcoin jumped 2.55% in the hour after the news and reached $72,150 at the time of publication.

The rebound pushed Bitcoin above a level it had not seen since March 18. It also came after a rough stretch for the crypto market, where sentiment had weakened and traders had been bracing for more conflict. The last few sessions had been marked by caution rather than confidence.

That reaction fit a pattern seen before. When geopolitical stress climbs, risk assets often take a hit. When the pressure eases, money can move back just as fast. Bitcoin has been caught in that swing during past flare-ups, and this one was no different.

NEW: The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 7 and will begin negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council announced that the regime agreed to the ceasefire on April 7, several… pic.twitter.com/HXJssnavbX — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) April 8, 2026

Fear Still Lingered In Crypto Trading

Even after the pop, the market picture was far from calm. Market observers pointed to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which sat at an “Extreme Fear” reading of 11 on Tuesday. That suggested many traders were still wary despite the price bounce.

Trump had already added to the tension a day earlier, saying on Monday that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if the situation continued. By Tuesday, the tone had changed, but only for now. The ceasefire was tied to a short window, not a lasting settlement.

A Fast Move, But A Fragile One

The speed of Bitcoin’s rise showed how quickly traders were ready to buy when the threat of more fighting eased. The price crossed $72,000 for the first time in 20 days, but the backdrop was still unstable, with both sides signaling that the conflict was not fully resolved.

For now, the market is treating the pause as relief, not closure. Bitcoin’s jump was sharp, but it was built on a ceasefire that could still shift if talks break down or the fighting resumes.

Featured image from Reuters-Yonhap, chart from TradingView