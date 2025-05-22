Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A report from Glassnode has revealed how profit-taking from the Bitcoin short-term holders has noted a large uptick in the past month.

Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Realized Profit Has Shot Up Recently

In its latest weekly report, the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about how the profit-taking spree from the Bitcoin short-term holders has looked recently.

The “short-term holders” (STHs) refer to the BTC investors who bought their coins within the past 155 days. This part of the market is considered to include the fickle hands, who easily react to happenings related to the cryptocurrency.

Given this, it’s only natural that the recent rally, which has now brought the asset to a brand new all-time high (ATH), would have also induced a reaction from this group.

An indicator that can be useful to gauging the selling reaction related to rallies from this group is the “Realized Profit.” This metric measures the total amount of profit that the STHs are ‘realizing’ through their transactions.

The indicator works by going through the transfer history of each coin being sold by the members of the cohort to see what price they initially received it at. If this cost basis is less than the spot price that they are now selling at, then the coin’s sale is considered to be leading to the realization of some net profit.

This profit is naturally equal to the difference between the two prices. The Realized Profit calculates this value for all profit transactions to find the total for the STHs as a whole.

Now, here is the chart shared by the analytics firm in the report that shows the trend in the Bitcoin STH Realized Profit over the last few months:

Looks like the value of the metric has been quite high in recent weeks | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 20, 2025

As is visible in the above graph, the Bitcoin STH Realized Profit has remained at elevated levels throughout the past month, indicating that the members of this cohort have predictably been participating in profit-taking.

So far, the profit realization from the STHs has witnessed a peak of $747 million per day, which is quite substantial. In total, this cohort has harvested around $11.6 billion in gains since the start of the selloff.

“For comparison, over the previous 30d period, only $1.2B of profit was realized, underscoring how drastic the rebound in new investor sentiment and spending behavior has been,” notes Glassnode.

While this profit-taking spree has been large on its own, it has still been lower than the highs seen in late 2024. It now remains to be seen whether the Bitcoin STH Realized Profit would expand further in the coming days and if it does, whether incoming demand will be able to absorb the selling pressure.

BTC Price

With the latest continuation to the bullish momentum, Bitcoin has managed to set a new ATH around $109,400.

The asset appears to have seen some pullback since achieving the new record | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com