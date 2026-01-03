Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Initially, Bitcoin began the last month of 2025 with significant bearish momentum, with the price structure taking on a clear bearish direction. However, this downside momentum soon weakened after the flagship cryptocurrency encountered its $85,000 support. Since then, Bitcoin traded mostly within a consolidatory range, struggling to break out of either end of the chart convincingly. Interestingly, an on-chain analysis has been released that examines the dynamics that may have influenced BTC’s December performance.



Binance Inflows See Rapid Monthly Decline From $24.7B To $16.54B

In a QuickTake post on CryptoQuant, market expert CryptoOnchain shares findings on evaluating inflows into Binance in the name of Bitcoin. The indicator involved in this analysis is the Binance Monthly Inflow By UTXO Age metric, which determines how much Bitcoin (in USD or BTC terms) flows into Binance each month, broken down by the age of the UTXOs (Unspent Transaction Outputs) being deposited.

CryptoOnchain highlights that this downturn in money inflows was influenced by young UTXOs (transactions less than a day old). From its November high of approximately $24.7 billion, the metric quickly dropped to $16.54 billion in December, marking an $8.16 billion inflow gap. Typically, young UTXOs are a means through which short-term speculative behavior can be tracked, seeing as they are representative of recently transferred coins. Hence, the significant drop in Binance inflow indicates a growing unwillingness among short-term holders to sell their coins.

It is worth noting that heightened inflows from this investor group point to a growing inclination to sell. This translates to the Bitcoin price as elevated bearish pressure, which leads to short-term price corrections. The inflows decline in December is therefore an inversion. It reveals a “cooling of speculative activity,” which in turn translates on the charts as a significant loss of selling pressure.

The crypto pundit further highlights possible reasons for this exodus of speculative activity. Structurally, the analyst conjectures that the inflow decline could be due to fading price momentum, characteristic of the final days of the year. Short-term holders might have exited the market due to caution, to observe what the new year brings, without getting caught in the mix.

This action then causes a “handover of supply control” to Bitcoin’s mid-term and long-term investors. Historically, such transitions have been associated with consolidation phases and periods of lower volatility, where no significant amount of directional momentum is seen. Hence, if history is anything to go by, the Bitcoin price could be gearing up for sustainable cycles in the coming months.



Bitcoin Price Overview

At press time, Bitcoin holds a valuation of about $89,533, with CoinMarketCap data showing a daily growth of 0.85%.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from Tradingview