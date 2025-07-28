Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

With the increased attention and interest in Bitcoin globally, the crypto king has now become a mainstream asset, transitioning from its initial label as a tech asset. Bitcoin has gained strong recognition, not just in the crypto and financial sectors. The digital asset has pivoted to the political landscape as prominent figures in the sector continue to endorse BTC and its decentralized nature.

US President Trump Praises Bitcoin Publicly

In a notable development that could reshape the political narrative around digital assets, United States President Donald Trump has publicly praised Bitcoin, calling it amazing. The US President made the statement and expressed his confidence in the flagship asset in a recent speech at the White House.

Trending Bitcoin posted a short clip of the speech on the social media platform X, which has triggered robust optimism within the crypto community. Trump was once known for being skeptical of cryptocurrencies, but his current endorsement represents a significant shift that suggests a broader acceptance of crypto at the highest levels of government.

During the speech, the US President made reference to his skepticism about Bitcoin before pivoting to being a big believer in the asset. After gaining notable knowledge about the crypto king, Trump now considers BTC an amazing asset.

According to the president, Bitcoin has become amazing due to the many jobs that have been created with the asset over time. He also drew attention to the huge wave of payments being carried out with BTC in recent times, especially in the US.

With significant payments being carried out with Bitcoin, many in the community claim it is taking away massive pressure on the United States dollar. Trump, offering his insights on the development, declares that the asset is “a great thing “for the US.

As a result, the president reiterated his confidence in investing in the crypto king, adding that his family is a strong believer in Bitcoin. As the president, Trump stated that he has built an industry with crypto that is important to the US, and possibly to the world. “If we don’t have it, China would,” the president added.

America To Become The Crypto Capital Of The World

In another speech shared by Trending Bitcoin, Donald Trump has recalled his commitment to making the US the crypto capital of the world. His statement comes at a time when BTC is witnessing significant upward price performance and gaining increased attention from both Wall Street and Main Street.

Trump asserted that BTC has set multiple all-time record highs because everyone acknowledges his commitment to making America the World’s crypto capital. “We want to stay at the forefront of everything, and one of them is crypto,” the president added. While Trump pushes forward with this goal, he noted that Miami is currently leading the charge, and it will continue to remain this way.

