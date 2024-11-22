With its strong upside movements to new all-time highs in the last few weeks, Bitcoin is once again dominating the general cryptocurrency landscape, triggering a huge frenzy among community members across most major social media platforms. This surge in social media chatter is a sign of growing interest in the digital asset among investors and a possible change in market mood. It also underlines BTC’s position as a key player in the crypto asset market, as it continues to gain substantial attention in the community.

Online Discourse Solely Targeted At Bitcoin

Bitcoin is currently in the spotlight due to a massive spike in social media speculation with conversations and predictions about its short-term price direction overclouding online platforms, as reported by Santiment, a leading market intelligence and on-chain data platform.

Santiment highlighted that the online speculation toward BTC is rife as it draws closer to the $100,000 price level for the first in history, having recently reached a new all-time high of $99,000 on Thursday. Furthermore, data from the market intelligence platform reveals that the $100,000 BTC price level is currently being mentioned on major social media platforms such as X, Reddit, Telegram, 4Chan, and BitcoinTalk at the highest level in history.

Specifically, the frequency of this level at its highest indicates strong FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) in the crypto community, a widespread sense of urgency among enthusiasts that may cause them to act rashly, such as purchasing cryptocurrencies before fully comprehending the hazards.

However, despite the huge optimism and speculation of the $100,000 milestone on the horizon, Santiment underlined that abnormally high mentions of lower price levels suggest that some traders are still not confident in the crypto asset’s path to the pivotal mark, which could be heavily contributing to its upward strength.

Thus far, while crypto enthusiasts await the rally to a 6-figure market value, the platform has reminded the community that digital assets usually move in the opposite direction of what most people expect, extending appreciation to the bears and non-believers of BTC for maintaining this historic run.

Key Metric To Monitor Amidst BTC’s Uptrend

After a significant surge in BTC’s price to a new all-time high, Santiment has pointed out a key metric to look out for, which is the collective holdings of whale and shark wallet addresses owning at least 10 BTC. This is because one key indicator of determining how long this historic bull surge can endure is tracking the total amount of Bitcoin holdings from these major players.

Over the past month, Santiment revealed that these wallets have collectively amassed about 56,397 more BTC, valued at $5.428 billion. According to the platform, this is significant since these whale and shark wallets have been experiencing some intriguing consolidation, leading to about -0.82% or 1,256 fewer wallets compared to a month ago.

