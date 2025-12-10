Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

On Tuesday, Bitwise announced the launch of the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF (BITW) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), allowing investors to gain exposure to a diverse range of cryptocurrencies in a single investment vehicle.

This ETF includes ten digital assets: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), Sui (SUI), and Polkadot (DOT).

Notably, BITW marks the first exchange-traded fund by a major crypto asset manager to incorporate Avalanche, Sui, and Polkadot into its portfolio, as highlighted by Bitwise CEO and co-founder Hunter Horsley in a recent interview with CNBC.

Bitwise ETF Launches With Over $1 Billion In Assets

“This development significantly broadens the audience that can access these various assets, particularly for those digital currencies that lack a spot ETF,” Horsley explained on Monday.

The fund is tailored for both financial advisors and smaller investors looking to utilize funds from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) or other retirement savings, where ETFs serve as the main investment option.

BITW represents a conversion from a prior index fund that encompassed the same digital currencies and has launched with over $1 billion in assets.

The approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs back in January 2024 has led asset managers to compete for the chance to introduce ETFs that track a broader range of digital assets, including altcoins like Sui and Aptos, as well as memecoins such as TRUMP and Dogecoin (DOGE).

However, these investment vehicles experienced major withdrawals in October and November, particularly for Bitcoin- and Ethereum-focused ETFs. These withdrawals reached record levels amid a broader sense of caution due to falling crypto prices.

“The timing is ideal for many investors who have been paying attention since the Bitcoin ETF launch and are now looking for a more comprehensive way to allocate to digital assets without the need to select individual assets,” Horsley noted.

BITW Allocates 90% To Major Cryptos

It’s important to emphasize that while BITW offers exposure to smaller cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, its allocation to these assets is proportionately limited.

Specifically, the ETF dedicates 90% of its holdings to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, with the remaining 10% allocated to the other tokens in the fund.

The fund will undergo monthly rebalancing, a more frequent schedule compared to many exchange-traded funds in the market that typically rebalance quarterly or semi-annually.

Bitwise further expressed its commitment to expanding access to cryptocurrency opportunities, stating in a social media post:

At Bitwise, we’ve been working tirelessly since 2017 to expand access to the opportunities in crypto. Countless investors have requested an index ETP, and we’re thrilled that NOW, with BITW’s listing on NYSE, you have that option. We believe 2025 is a breakout year for this space, and we are more optimistic than ever about the opportunities ahead.

As of this writing, Ethereum is the best-performing asset in Bitwise’s new fund. It is trading at $3,323 and has recorded gains of up to 6% in the past 24 hours as it approaches key resistance levels.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com