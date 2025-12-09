Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Caroline Pham, the acting chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has announced the launch of a pilot program allowing Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USD Coin (USDC) to be utilized as collateral in US derivatives markets.

New CFTC Guidance For Crypto

The pilot program was unveiled on Monday, accompanied by new guidance regarding the use of tokenized collateral. The CFTC’s Market Participants Division, Division of Market Oversight, and Division of Clearing and Risk outlined their stance on tokenized assets in today’s announcement, emphasizing that the agency’s regulations are technology-neutral.

Key topics covered in the guidance include eligible tokenized assets, legal enforceability, custody arrangements, valuation methods, and operational risks. The new directives also encompass tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), like US Treasury securities and money market funds.

In a move designed to provide regulatory clarity, the CFTC issued a no-action position regarding certain requirements for Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) that accept non-securities crypto assets as customer margin collateral or that hold stablecoins in segregated accounts.

This position aims to promote a clearer understanding of the application of segregation and capital requirements for FCMs integrating digital assets into their operations.

CFTC Withdraws Outdated Advisory

Under this pilot program, FCMs will be permitted to accept BTC, ETH, and USDC as margin collateral for an initial three-month period. During this time, the firms must provide weekly reports on the amount of digital assets held in customer accounts, detailing each asset type.

Additionally, they are required to inform CFTC staff of any significant issues that arise concerning the use of these digital assets as collateral.

The CFTC has also withdrawn Staff Advisory No. 20-34, which previously restricted FCMs from accepting cryptocurrencies as customer collateral.

The statement asserts that the advisory had become outdated due to the substantial advancements in the digital asset landscape and the enactment of the GENIUS Act, making it no longer relevant. Acting Chair Pham emphasized the importance of these changes, stating:

Under my leadership this year, the CFTC has led the way forward into America’s Golden Age of Innovation and Crypto. This imperative has never been more important given recent customer losses on non-U.S. crypto exchanges. Americans deserve safe U.S. markets as an alternative to offshore platforms.”

Pham added that the initiative to allow spot crypto trading on CFTC-registered exchanges and the establishment of a digital assets pilot program set clear guardrails for protecting customer assets, while enhancing the monitoring and reporting capabilities of the CFTC.

Through these initiatives, Pham aims to provide regulatory clarity for tokenized collateral related to real-world assets and respond to the needs of the broader cryptocurrency market.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com