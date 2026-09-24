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TL;DR

BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized fund reached roughly $552.4 million in assets in the supplied September 22 dashboard data.

The product is distributed through Securitize and remains targeted at qualified institutional investors.

BUIDL’s AUM should not be confused with retail-accessible stablecoin supply.

BlackRock’s tokenized BUIDL fund has moved above $550 million in assets under management, keeping it among the most closely watched institutional real-world-asset products on public blockchains.

The September 22 validation snapshot puts AUM at roughly $552.4 million.

BUIDL Shows What Institutional Tokenization Looks Like

BUIDL is not a consumer stablecoin.

It is an institutional fund structure designed to give qualified investors onchain access to a portfolio centered on cash and US Treasury-style assets.

Securitize provides the tokenization and transfer infrastructure around the product.

That structure matters because it explains why BUIDL is often discussed alongside stablecoins even though the investor experience is very different.

The token can function as an onchain representation of a regulated fund interest, but access remains restricted and the compliance requirements look much closer to traditional securities markets.

AUM Growth Is Only Part Of The Story

The more interesting development around tokenized funds is how they are starting to become usable elsewhere.

Institutional investors increasingly want tokenized fund interests to work as collateral, settlement assets or components inside broader digital-market infrastructure.

That is where products such as BUIDL can become more important than their raw AUM number suggests.

At $552.4 million, the fund already represents meaningful institutional capital.

But it is still tiny relative to traditional money-market funds.

Tokenization does not need to replace that market overnight to matter.

It only needs to make regulated assets easier to move and use inside digital financial systems.

BUIDL’s growth gives BlackRock and Securitize a live test of that thesis, with enough capital behind the product for the experiment to be economically meaningful rather than purely symbolic.

BUIDL also benefits from being attached to a familiar institutional name. Many investors may be comfortable with Treasury exposure but less comfortable with the operational mechanics of blockchain settlement. Putting a BlackRock-managed fund behind the token can reduce part of that adoption barrier, while Securitize handles the digital transfer infrastructure. That does not eliminate blockchain-specific risks or access restrictions, but it makes the product easier to map onto existing investment processes. The fund’s growth is therefore as much a distribution story as it is a tokenization story.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.