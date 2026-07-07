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Tokenized treasuries keep moving from experiment to product category, and BlackRock’s BUIDL expansion onto Arbitrum is another step in that direction. The important part is not just the BlackRock name. It is the fact that the fund is spreading beyond a single-chain mainnet-only posture.

That gives the tokenization story a more practical feel.

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TL;DR

BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized treasury fund is expanding to Arbitrum.

The move shows institutional tokenization efforts are beginning to use Ethereum layer-2 rails.

It also strengthens the argument that tokenized real-world assets will need scalable distribution infrastructure.

Why Arbitrum Matters Here

Layer-2 networks are increasingly where projects go when they want Ethereum compatibility without always accepting mainnet cost constraints. In that sense, Arbitrum is a logical home for the next phase of tokenized asset distribution.

Institutional products still need security and credibility, but they also need usability. If tokenized treasuries are going to scale, they cannot remain trapped inside the most expensive version of the stack.

The Bigger Institutional Signal

BlackRock’s involvement keeps reinforcing the same point: tokenization is not just a crypto-native talking point anymore. Large asset managers are treating it as infrastructure worth testing and expanding.

For Arbitrum and the wider Ethereum ecosystem, that is a useful endorsement. For the market, it is another sign that the RWA theme still has legs.

This report is based on information from Securitize.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.