Canada’s tax authority has told investigators that roughly 40% of people using crypto platforms are at risk of not paying the right amount of tax.

Reports have disclosed the figure as part of a wider push by the Canada Revenue Agency to bring crypto activity into the tax system.

The move has already led to audits, court orders for data, and recovered funds, but criminal charges remain rare.

Audit Findings And Numbers

According to CRA figures, about 15% of flagged crypto users failed to file returns at all. Based on reports, another roughly 30% of those who did file are deemed high risk for under-reporting or other compliance gaps.

The agency’s specialist unit — reported to be around 35 auditors — has handled more than 230 audit files tied to crypto activity.

Reports say the work has led to recovered tax payments that total over C$100 million, though some outlets put the recovered amount closer to C$72 million depending on which cases are counted.

Dapper Labs And Data Orders

One of the court actions targeted users of a platform run by Dapper Labs. The CRA obtained a court order seeking records for about 2,500 users, a slice of roughly 18,000 accounts that were originally on the agency’s radar.

The orders, and others like them, signal a shift: the CRA is increasingly asking judges to force platforms to hand over user data rather than relying only on audit notices.

This is because crypto records can be fragmented, cross-border, and hard to trace without platform cooperation.

Why Criminal Charges Are Limited

Based on reports and legal commentary, the CRA has won civil recoveries but has not seen criminal prosecutions in these crypto cases since 2020.

That gap highlights practical and legal hurdles. Tax fraud cases that go criminal require proof beyond a reasonable doubt that a person willfully evaded tax.

Many crypto cases involve messy transaction histories, unclear intent, or legal questions about how certain tokens should be taxed, and those factors can slow or block criminal referrals.

What It Means For Users And Platforms

For investors, collectors, and traders in Canada, the signal is clear: records matter. Reports note that other Canadian enforcement bodies, including financial intelligence units, are increasing checks on crypto firms and foreign exchanges that touch Canadian customers.

Platforms and users who kept poor records or who relied on assumed anonymity now face higher odds of being identified during audits or court orders.

