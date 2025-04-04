Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Cardano, has invested an undisclosed sum in Stuff.io and Book.io through his Hoskinson Family Office, LLC (HFO). The investment aims to challenge the conventional notion of digital ownership, which often denies consumers the enduring rights they enjoy with physical items.

Cardano Founder Extends His Investments

According to the Cardano founder, modern users live under a system where they merely “rent” content from corporations that can revoke access at any time. “Ownership is a fundamental right, yet in the digital world, we’ve allowed it to slip away,” he said in a statement. “When you buy a physical book, it’s yours forever. You can lend it, resell it, or pass it down for generations. But with today’s digital media, that’s not the case. You’re renting under the illusion of ownership. Stuff.io and Book.io are restoring digital property rights, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this movement.”

Book.io has already gained attention in the publishing industry for introducing Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), a technology ensuring e-books remain permanently accessible on-chain. With this model, publishers and consumers can bypass restrictive digital rights management (DRM) measures. Stuff.io extends the same principle beyond books, granting true ownership of music, podcasts, movies, and other digital media. As a result, these assets are verifiably owned by the purchasers and remain accessible, regardless of changing terms or company shutdowns.

Beyond the issue of access and ownership, these platforms aim to establish a fair compensation model for creators. By leveraging blockchain transparency, Stuff.io and Book.io promise to more directly connect artists with their audiences, reducing the influence of centralized intermediaries.

“This is about more than just books or music—it’s about personal freedom in the digital age,” Hoskinson noted. “Blockchain gives us the tools to build a future where people, not corporations, control their media. The fight for digital ownership is just beginning.”

Joshua Stone, CEO of Book.io and Stuff.io, underscored the significance of the partnership: “This investment marks a pivotal moment for us. The digital media revolution is accelerating, and as the landscape evolves at lightning speed, having the brightest minds in blockchain by our side is crucial. Charles is not only a visionary but a true pioneer, making him the perfect partner to help drive this movement forward.”

Stuff.io and Book.io have already attracted influential backers, including entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Ingram Content Group (the world’s largest book distributor), and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), the investment arm of the global media conglomerate Bertelsmann. With Hoskinson’s backing, the platforms plan to accelerate development and expand partnerships, steering mainstream adoption of decentralized digital ownership.

At press time, Cardano traded at $0.6583.

Featured image from YouTube, chart from TradingView.com