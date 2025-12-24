Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Charles Hoskinson has explained what the Midnight Network’s launch will mean for the Cardano network. This comes as the Cardano network doubles its efforts to improve DeFi on the network and, in the process, boost ADA’s utility.

Hoskinson Explains Midnight Will Boost Cardano’s DeFi

During a livestream, the Hoskinson rebutted speculation that Midnight would kill the Cardano ecosystem, stating that it would instead 10x DeFi on the network. He also mentioned that the Midnight network provides an incentive for users to leave other networks, such as Ethereum and Solana, and migrate to Cardano.

The founder noted that these users can go through the Midnight network to Cardano in order to get privacy. The hype around the Midnight launch already looks to be boosting the network’s ecosystem, as DEX aggregator DEX Hunter pointed out that the DeFi volume has been exploding since the launch of the NIGHT token.

Meanwhile, Hoskinson also mentioned why investors should not sell their ADA for NIGHT tokens, describing both tokens as complementary. He further remarked that Midnight is the ‘ChatGPT of privacy’ and that it adds privacy to Cardano decentralized applications (dApps).

The founder also asserted that these dApps will be the first to adopt privacy, enabling them to leapfrog competitors on other networks, such as Ethereum’s Uniswap. Hoskinson also does not believe Midnight will steal ADA’s TVL, as he sees the latter as one meant to provide on-chain/off-chain infrastructure for networks like Cardano.

Hoskinson also expects Bitcoin DeFi to grow on Cardano, since they share the same UTXO system. This move could further boost ADA’s utility and lead to significant growth in the ecosystem. However, for now, the blockchain remains well behind, as DeFiLlama data show it ranks 31st in DeFi TVL.

Big Things In Store For The Blockchain?

Cardano’s core ecosystem organizations proposed an infrastructure budget last month to advance stablecoins, custody, analytics, bridges, and pricing oracles on the network. The ecosystem already appears to be making progress, as the Midnight Foundation President, Fahmi Syed, recently revealed that a legal contract has been received for a stablecoin partner.

This has led to speculation that it could be USDT or USDC, with these stablecoins likely to provide a significant boost to network activity. Commenting on the network’s future, stakeholder Rami recently expressed optimism, stating that the network is getting a tier-1 stablecoin in months while the DEX trading volume is “exploding.”

He believes that trading volume will continue to grow as additional NIGHT liquidity enters the market and more trading pairs are established. Rami added that DEXs are faster than ever and that new oracle systems are coming online.

At the time of writing, the ADA price is trading at around $0.35, down over 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview.com