Swapper Finance has launched Direct Deposits in collaboration with Chainlink and Mastercard, aiming to bring global payments directly into the on-chain economy to more than 3.5 billion users worldwide.

On Tuesday, Swapper Finance, a next-generation payments infrastructure layer that connects global users to on-chain applications, announced the launch of Direct Deposits in collaboration with Chainlink, Mastercard, and multiple key partners.

Direct Deposits, which are live now, are set to bring “the global payments world directly into the on-chain economy through a unified, secure, and compliant flow,” powered by Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) and Mastercard’s recognized global network.

According to the announcement, users will be able to deposit into Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols using payment cards, crypto transfers, or Web3 wallets inside a single, end-to-end on-chain workflow for the first time.

Swapper’s Direct Deposits aim to unlock instant access to DeFi for billions of people worldwide by eliminating traditional bottlenecks, exchanges, and multi-step onboarding. This has historically required stitching together isolated systems, including Know Your Client (KYC) requirements, compliance, card payments, fiat conversion, settlement, and liquidity routing, which has created friction, high drop-off rates, and inconsistent security across the process.

Direct Deposits are set to replace this old-fashioned flow through one “unified, verifiable, on-chain orchestration layer,” with every component of the process executed inside a secure on-chain environment.

Roman Tirone, Senior Manager, Chainlink Build at Chainlink Labs, affirmed that “by unifying identity, compliance, token swaps, settlement, and more in a single orchestration layer, CRE is enabling the onboarding of billions of cardholders into the onchain economy.”

This creates a simple and familiar checkout experience that quickly moves a user from traditional finance to on-chain, supported by institutional-grade security and global reach. Meanwhile, the launch represents another step in Mastercard’s efforts to integrate traditional payment infrastructure with blockchain-based applications, helping it expand its digital asset strategy.

‘The Onboarding Layer For Web3’

Swapper’s launch will see multiple leading Web3 platforms integrate the Direct Deposits technology directly into their user flows, including Pi Squared, Stake.link, KyberSwap, AITECH, NPC, Teneo, BigWater, Rhuna, TrebleSwap, MyStandard, Landwolf, Dolomite, HyperSwap, Turbo, APU, and Radiant Capital, among others.

This signals strong demand for a unified card-to-on-chain standard, the announcement added, which suggests that Direct Deposits “are quickly becoming a foundational component for user acquisition across Web3.”

The launch also represents “deep technical collaboration across Mastercard, Chainlink, Swapper Finance, and key partners” to bring together payment authorization, compliance, execution, and liquidity routing in a single verifiable workflow powered by CRE and Swapper Finance.

Arthur, CTO of Swapper Finance, affirmed that “this is the onboarding layer we always believed the industry needed,” adding that Direct Deposits represent a “turning point” for how people enter the space as “the first truly unified onboarding layer for Web3.”

“Our goal has always been to remove the barriers that keep billions of people from accessing DeFi, and with this launch, that future becomes real,” Arthur stated, concluding that “Direct Deposits represent a turning point for how people enter Web3. For the first time, the process feels intuitive rather than intimidating. We expect this launch to dramatically expand the number of users who can participate in onchain markets.”

LINK trades at $13.69 in the one-week chart. Source: LINKUSDT on TradingView

Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com