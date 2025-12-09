Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Tether Investments has joined a €70 million funding round for Generative Bionics, a company spun out of the Italian Institute of Technology.

According to the announcement, the move is aimed at speeding work on humanoid robots and Physical AI systems built for industry use.

The deal brings private capital to a project that grew from two decades of university research and a large team of engineers.

Generative Bionics’ Research Roots

Based on reports, Generative Bionics draws directly from two decades of robotics work at IIT. The firm claims about sixty advanced humanoid prototypes were developed and tested during that period.

It has assembled roughly 70 engineers and AI scientists from IIT into its core technical team. That team is said to bring a combined experience of more than 600 years in physical robotics and related AI work. The company also holds exclusive licenses for key technologies created at the institute.

Plans For Production And Field Use

Tether’s funding will support edge AI development, industrial validation, and the first production facility. Generative Bionics is preparing initial industrial deployment programs that it expects to announce in early 2026.

Reports indicate the company intends to place robots in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, retail, and other areas where human-like machines could help with repetitive or risky tasks. The first full humanoid concept from Generative Bionics is set to appear at CES in Las Vegas.

How This Fits Into Tether’s Broader Strategy

Tether Investments, based in El Salvador, says it uses profits and reserves to back technologies that connect digital systems with physical infrastructure.

The firm’s recent moves include funding work on brain-computer interfaces through Blackrock Neurotech and teaming up with Northern Data and Rumble to build a 20,000-GPU global compute network for open, privacy-focused AI development.

According to the announcement, the Generative Bionics deal is part of a wider push into physical systems that complement software and compute.

The investment also signals a shift by a major stablecoin-related company into long-term industrial bets. Tether presents this as a way to expand its footprint beyond financial tools and into areas that could deliver practical, real-world utility.

That said, critics will point out that robotics is capital intensive, and turning research prototypes into reliable, certified machines for everyday workplaces is difficult and slow.

Market Potential And Risks

Analysts cited in the announcement estimate the humanoid robotics sector could top €200 billion by 2035 and may reach as much as €5 trillion by 2050.

Those figures show why governments, universities, and private groups are racing to commercialize advanced robots.

