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Two digital workers named after real people are now showing up in Coinbase employees’ inboxes and chat channels — and the company’s CEO thinks they’re just the beginning.

Agents With Personality

Coinbase has rolled out a pair of AI agents built to assist staff with everyday work tasks, accessible directly through Slack and email.

One is called Fred, named after company co-founder Fred Ehrsam. Fred operates as a “strategic executive agent,” helping workers think through priorities and get feedback on decisions.

The other is Balaji — a nod to former Coinbase chief technology officer Balaji Srinivasan — whose role is to push back on ideas and help employees think differently.

Both agents are live and being tested across the organization.

CEO Brian Armstrong announced the move on X over the weekend, describing the deployments as an early step in a much larger shift.

According to Armstrong, the goal is to eventually make it easy for any employee to spin up their own agent — or build one for their team.

Coinbase is testing AI agents that show up in slack/email at work, just like any human teammate. To start we’re shipping two which are modeled after legendary former Coinbase employees, @FEhrsam and @balajis. (Who brutally frame mogged who in this matchup?) Soon, it will be easy… pic.twitter.com/1bxfh8Dg9q — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) April 18, 2026

More Agents Than Employees

Armstrong went further than most executives typically do when talking about AI in the workplace.

Reports indicate he believes Coinbase could one day have more AI agents on its roster than human workers.

That prediction lands at a time when tech companies across the industry have been cutting staff while leaning harder on AI tools to fill the gaps.

Coinbase has been moving in this direction for a while. Based on earlier reports, Armstrong set a target for AI to write more than 50% of the company’s code.

Separately, the company announced a push to turn its workforce of over 4,000 people into what it called “AI-Natives.”

The two new agents are the most visible sign yet of that internal push playing out in practice.

Crypto’s Bet On AI Transactions

The workplace rollout connects to a bigger story unfolding across the crypto industry.

Armstrong has publicly predicted that AI agents will be transacting online more often than humans in the near future.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire made a similar call earlier this year, saying billions of AI agents could be moving money onchain within three to five years.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has described crypto as the natural currency for AI-driven transactions — the kind that happen without a credit card or a human in the loop.

Coinbase has already built infrastructure to support that vision. The company launched a protocol called x402 last year, designed to handle payments made by AI agents across both crypto and traditional financial rails.

With Fred and Balaji now live inside the company’s own tools, Coinbase is testing the concept where it can watch it most closely — from the inside.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView