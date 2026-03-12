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Ethereum’s price continues to face downside pressure, but demand and adoption have not died down in certain areas of the market, especially the ETH treasury. Digital asset treasury has become a key part of the market since it was introduced, and the ETH treasury has grown exponentially, breaking records.

Ethereum Treasury Accumulation Reaches Historic Milestone

Amid ongoing volatile market conditions, the Ethereum treasury is turning heads, attracting a significant wave of demand and interest from corporate firms. After recent moves by multiple financial behemoths to own an ETH treasury reserve, the initiative is now positioned at a crucial moment that could trigger a new phase.

A new report from Leon Waidmann, an optimist and the head of research at Lisk, shows that Ethereum is experiencing an increasing wave of institutional belief as corporate treasury companies’ holdings of ETH reach all-time highs. Businesses are steadily including the leading altcoin on their balance sheets, indicating a broader shift in how they classify ETH.

Specifically, these large financial firms no longer view Ethereum as a speculative asset but as a strategic digital reserve asset within the evolving crypto economy. Looking back to a year ago, the Ethereum treasury was not a thing. However, within the period, the initiative has witnessed immense growth, with millions of ETH now held by corporate companies in the crypto and financial sectors.

Data shared by Waidmann shows that over 7.4 million ETH is now being held in treasury reserves among institutions. When compared to the overall supply of Ethereum in circulation, this figure represents approximately 6.6% of the stack.

Even though Ethereum Treasury companies have received a lot of criticism, the expert claims that some of it is only partially understandable. Given the substantial growth from 0 to 74 million ETH within 12 months, Waidmann believes the ETH treasury is still massively underappreciated.

A major company at the forefront of the adoption is Bitmine Immersion Technologies, as the public firm continues to add ETH to its crypto vault. On Tuesday, the firm, run by Tom Lee, bought an additional ETH worth over $120 million.

Following the purchase, Bitimine’s ETH holdings are valued at a staggering $9.21 billion, which is currently equivalent to 3.75% of the total ETH supply. Furthermore, a huge portion of its ETH holdings, particularly $6.18 billion, is locked away in staking. This marks over 2.5% of the entire ETH supply.

ETH’s Price Next Month Hinges On The Stochastic RSI

In an analysis using the 1-day time frame, Merlin The Trader, an investor and market expert, revealed that Ethereum’s Stochastic Relative Strength Index (RSI) has flipped from the overbought region. Interestingly, this key setup has appeared multiple times in the past, and could dictate its next possible move.

The last time the setup occurred, the expert stated that ETH’s price dropped from the $3,400 level to the $1,800 mark. Currently, the same setup and Bollinger Band structure are developing. If ETH holds above $2,000, the pullback will be void. Meanwhile, losing the level will trigger a downside move to the $1,600 mark.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from Tradingview.com