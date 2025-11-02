Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Europol has raised fresh alarm about how criminals are handling cryptocurrency. According to the agency, misuse of crypto and blockchain is growing more complex and organized, and that trend is stretching police resources across Europe.

Europol Findings And Figures

Based on reports and the agency’s own assessments, the warning followed the ninth Global Conference on Criminal Finances and Crypto Assets held on October 28–29.

EU-SOCTA 2025, Europol’s broader assessment of organized crime, flagged the same issues. Analytics firms are backing up the concern: Chainalysis and TRM Labs have estimated illicit crypto flows in 2024 measured in the tens of billions of dollars. That figure helps explain why investigators say the problem cannot be ignored.

Lawmakers and investigators cited concrete numbers during the event. A Spanish-led operation that police say laundered €460 million, roughly $540 million, was highlighted as an example of the scale and sophistication officials are facing. Other cases show criminals mixing on-chain methods with off-chain financial routes to hide money across borders.

Law Enforcement Response

Police in several countries have moved from small, local efforts to joint, cross-border investigations. Europol supported the recent €460 million probe by helping coordinate evidence and sharing forensic tools.

Still, many national units report gaps in equipment and training that slow down tracing and seizure efforts. Training is needed, and standardized tools could help investigators follow funds faster across multiple blockchains and fiat systems.

Ransomware groups, scams, and fraud rings now often use crypto as part of a larger toolkit. Reports show criminals combining hacked accounts, mixers, and private payment rails with traditional banking and shell companies.

There’s also a rise in violent robbery tactics aimed at crypto holders, sometimes called wrench attacks, which has pushed the threat from purely financial to physical safety concerns as well.

Industry Data And Trends

Based on reports from industry analysts, detection and tracking tools have improved, but criminals adapt quickly. New laundering techniques and the use of AI to automate parts of schemes were both flagged in the EU-SOCTA briefing.

That means even well-equipped teams must update methods often. Chainalysis and TRM Labs offer ongoing data that reporters and investigators watch closely for shifts in flow volumes and method changes.

Europol has urged stronger international cooperation, saying that chasing crypto across borders needs shared standards and faster information exchange. There were calls at the conference for more public-private work between law enforcement and blockchain analytics firms. Some officials also asked for wider legal clarity so banks and exchanges can act faster when suspicious flows appear.

