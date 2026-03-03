Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A four-year legal battle came to a close this week when a federal judge ruled that Uniswap cannot be held responsible for fraudulent tokens that were bought and sold on its platform. The decision is being seen as a major win — not just for Uniswap, but for decentralized finance as a whole.

The Case That Kept Coming Back

The lawsuit had a long and winding road before reaching its end. According to reports, a group of investors led by Nessa Risley first took Uniswap, its founder Hayden Adams, and venture capital firms Paradigm, Andreessen Horowitz, and Union Square Ventures to court back in April 2022, claiming the platform had enabled rug pulls and pump-and-dump schemes that cost them money.

If you write open source smart contract code, and the code is used by scammers, the scammers are liable, not the open source devs Good, sensible outcome https://t.co/ZvfIMGk7TN — Hayden Adams 🦄 (@haydenzadams) March 2, 2026

Lawsuit Junked

That first lawsuit was thrown out in August 2023 and the decision was later upheld on appeal. The plaintiffs came back a second time, reshaping their complaint around state-level consumer protection claims. That attempt failed too.

Manhattan federal judge Katherine Polk Failla dismissed the case with prejudice on Monday — meaning the plaintiffs cannot bring the same claims to court again. Reports say the judge found that the group had not adequately shown that Uniswap had any knowledge of the fraudulent activity or that it had actively helped carry it out.

The distinction the judge drew was clear and direct. Creating a space where fraud could happen, she said, is not the same as helping commit the fraud itself. Reports note she compared the situation to a bank that unknowingly processes a money launderer’s transactions, or a messaging app whose service is used by someone dealing drugs. In both cases, the platform is not the one breaking the law — the person misusing it is.

Open-Source Code Is Not A Crime

Uniswap Labs founder Hayden Adams responded to the ruling on X, calling it a good and sensible outcome. According to reports, Adams said that when open-source smart contract code is written and scammers choose to misuse it, the scammers bear the legal responsibility — not the developers who built the tools. That argument was central to Uniswap’s defense throughout the case.

Uniswap operates differently from a traditional exchange. Anyone can list a token on it without going through an approval process, which is what makes it decentralized. That same openness is what the plaintiffs argued made it dangerous. The judge disagreed.

Reports say she wrote that offering ordinary services that could be used for both lawful and unlawful purposes does not make a platform liable for how bad actors choose to use those services.

