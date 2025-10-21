Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: 1️⃣ $FLOKI jumped 15% on Monday after Elon Musk’s AI-generated video featuring his pet dog, Floki, went viral.

2️⃣ $USELESS is another trending meme coin this week, capitalizing on its utility-free narrative.

3️⃣ As these heavyweights slow down, the attention turns to $PEPENODE – the mine-to-earn crypto sensation that has all the elements for an explosive meme coin rally.

After a brutal market correction, meme coins have reinstated hopes of recovery by lighting up the charts green on Monday.

While top cryptos showed signs of a turnaround, top meme coins stole the show, and they have Elon Musk to thank for that.

His AI-generated video of Floki in glasses – captioned ‘Flōki is back on the job as 𝕏 CEO’ – was an instant viral sensation, with followers readily jumping on the trend.

Meme coin traders never miss a chance to turn trends into rallies, and this time was no different. $FLOKI was soon climbing up the charts, registering 15% gains and 8.6x increase in trading volume in less than 24 hours.

Of course, $FLOKI is not the only useless token capable of mobilizing degens.

Solana meme coin Useless Coin ($USELESS) was born for that.

Unlike $FLOKI, $USELESS doesn’t even pretend to offer utility. The token’s mission is to challenge the crypto market’s obsession with utility, and it drove the point home in just one day.

For context, Bitcoin was struggling to post 1.5% gains and break the resistance at $110K yesterday. Meanwhile, $USELESS skyrocketed 20% in a matter of hours, although it has failed to sustain interest since.

That’s not surprising, as meme coins pass the baton as the rally rolls on.

Best Meme Coin to Buy Now: Who Will Take the Baton Next?

Among the heavyweights, $DOGE, $SHIB, and $PEPE might be part of the next 1000x meme coins to watch now.

These evergreen coins often reflect the sector’s broader movements, offering relatively lower risk-return opportunities.

Newcomers, on the other hand, have a hard time gaining visibility. But once they do, their volatility could pave the path for bigger payoffs.

The project’s ongoing presale is about to break the $2M milestone, as investors pivot to early-stage cryptos to offset losses from the recent crash. Now selling for fixed, discounted prices, the token is immune to broader market movements till it hits exchanges.

That alone isn’t a reason enough to stock up on an asset, though.

So, what’s really behind this buying frenzy?

To understand that better, we need to look at PEPENODE’s mine-to-earn mechanism, which offers a thrilling, gamified source of passive income.

PEPENODE: The World’s First Mine-to-Earn Meme Coin

Not many can afford the steep investment crypto mining demands or have the competence to conquer its learning curve. Although cloud mining set out to democratize mining, it failed to make a widespread impact, as scams and fraud flooded the space.

PEPENODE is finally opening up mining for all.

The project replaces expensive mining rigs with a virtual mining simulator that runs on-chain – keeping the fun and rewards while removing the steep costs and technical complexities.

Using the native $PEPENODE tokens, you can buy digital mining nodes and set up your own virtual server rooms. Each node has unique characteristics that determine its mining power, and by extension, your earning potential.

But this is where it gets more interesting.

You can mix and match nodes and upgrade facilities to optimize your mining setup.

As your hash rate piles up, so does your earning potential.

All rewards are paid in $PEPENODE tokens. But if you’re one of the top players, you might even get airdrops in popular meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.

There is also a referral program that allows you to earn 2% mining rewards from every friend you refer.

Keeping things deflationary, 70% of tokens used for upgrades are burnt. That means the earlier you stock up on the token, the more value it accumulates over time as the total supply declines.

Another reason to move early is the heavily discounted entry prices and generous staking rewards: here’s how to buy PEPENODE now.

$PEPENODE is available for just $0.0011094 per unit now at over 600% staking APY. Since the next price surge is only a few hours away, this current window is too good to pass up.

Visit the PEPENODE website to join the presale.

But as always, do your own research before investing in crypto. This is not financial advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru – https://bitcoinist.com/elon-musk-hypes-floki-and-meme-coins-as-pepenode-explodes