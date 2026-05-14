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After multiple retests, the Bitcoin price has finally lost the pivotal $80,000 level once again as the broader market turned bearish. However, many investors are still demonstrating confidence in BTC despite its bearish performance as seen via the exchange-traded products.

Bitcoin Price Slides, But ETF Investors Refuse To Sell

As Wednesday approached its end, Bitcoin’s price performance had flipped bearish, triggering questions about its price stability and short-term direction. Even as BTC is struggling, interest in the leading crypto asset is still present in certain key areas of the market.

Bitcoin held in exchange-traded funds has demonstrated impressive performance despite a significant decline from its all-time high, indicating institutional investors’ sustained commitment. On-Chain Mind stated that Bitcoin is still trading around 35% below its all-time high, yet the BTC stash held in ETFs has barely moved.

Although the market as a whole has been shaken by price volatility, BTC ETF holders seem to be relatively unmoved, with little indication of aggressive selling or panic-driven withdrawals. Data shows that ETF-held BTC has only dropped from around 1.38 million BTC to 1.36 million BTC during this period of heightened negative price action over the past months. This figure represents a decline of just 1.45% in BTC terms.

Based on the stability of ETF-held BTC, it appears that many investors, especially long-term holders, still see Bitcoin as a strategic asset with significant return potential rather than a short-term trade. Such growing confidence from seasoned investors could trigger renewed bullish sentiment and momentum across the market as long as it persists.

If ETF buyers were just short-term tourists, On-Chain Mind claims that the market would have experienced a far bigger unwind. Instead, this increasingly resembles sticky portfolio allocation funds moving into Bitcoin via conventional financial channels.

Large BTC Transactions Emerging On Binance

Bitcoin whale activity is undergoing a shift while the price has struggled with ongoing volatility. Looking at the BTC Whale flows on Binance, the metric is showing a notable increase in large transactions over the recent period. As a result, whale flows to the exchange index rose more than $4 billion, marking its highest level since mid-March this year.

According to Arab Chain, this coincides with BTC trading near the $80, 000 level, reflecting a clear uptick in movements from large wallets toward exchanges in recent weeks. Data shows that the index has followed a string upward trend since the beginning of May, reaching its highest reading since mid-March.

Prior to the rise in May, the index saw a period of relative decline in April, when whale flows dropped to around $2.47 billion, signaling reduced major investors’ activity and pace of transfers to exchanges. However, the index’s recent rise could indicate an increase in whale behavior as Bitcoin gets closer to comparatively high price points.

Arab Chain also highlights sustained demand near the $80,000 level, which could absorb some of the current selling pressure. Meanwhile, should the whale flows to exchange continue, it may enhance the probability of higher volatility in the near future, particularly if it coincides with a decrease in purchasing volumes or waning upward momentum.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com