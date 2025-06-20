Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

As Thursday drew to a close, Ethereum appears to be slowly regaining strength as the second-largest digital asset stabilizes above the $2,500 level once again. With predictions about an impending major rally swelling in the community, this gradual recovery might be setting the stage for the anticipated bullish move.

A Record-Breaking Surge For Ethereum Building

Ethereum has begun to witness bullish movements once again after a period of robust volatility that capped previous upside attempts. Meanwhile, Batman, a crypto expert and trader, highlighted that ETH is currently positioned in a critical area that could lead to a massive rally in the upcoming days.

With the ongoing positive action maturing, Batman’s analysis suggests that ETH seems to be subtly preparing for a potential historic breakout in 2025. This impending move is likely to push the altcoin toward new all-time highs.

Analyzing ETH’s price action on the 4-hour time frame chart, Batman stated that the asset has been trapped in this dull range for what seems like forever. However, the expert claims that such a development typically marks the beginning of big moves.

According to the expert, the market is only a solid catalyst away, and Ethereum may break past the $4,000 price level with a swift rally. Furthermore, its move above the key level would spark a continued and sharp surge that could reshape its price peak.

When the anticipated upswing occurs, Batman is confident that ETH will rally hard to the $6,000 and $8,000 price range this year, marking a new all-time high for the altcoin. Considering the potential upward move, the expert claims that the ongoing volatility is the calm before the storm.

In the 12-hour time frame, Batman reveals that ETH has just created a golden cross on its Stochastic. It is important to note that a golden cross is a key technical move that indicates a possible shift from a bearish to a bullish trend.

Batman asserted that this golden cross has often marked a local bottom. Even though past reversals ignited by the crossover were small and short-lived, each big move majorly begins with a little step. Thus, the expert believes this critical move might be the start of something bigger, like a rally to a new all-time high.

ETH’s Current Phase To Precede A Large Move

As ETH battles for an upward trajectory, Daan Crypto Trades, a technical expert and investor, noted that the altcoin is in a zone that could be pivotal. Daan Crypto Trades stated that ETH keeps trading in this extremely narrow range as wicks on both sides are being absorbed.

When one side does give way, this type of compression usually results in a big motion. However, once that move kicks in, it typically does not stop anytime soon either.

Thus far, Daan Crypto Trades has urged traders to watch for a higher time frame close above or below this current range for confirmation of the trend. This is because Ethereum’s move above or below the range would determine the altcoin’s next direction.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com