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Crypto market analyst Tony Severino took to X this week to explain the current Ethereum (ETH) cycle. The analyst highlighted how different this market cycle has been playing out, with ETH experiencing a prolonged corrective phase that is taking most investors and traders by surprise. Despite ongoing price volatility and bear market trends, Severino notes that Ethereum has yet to reach its final bottom, suggesting the possibility of further downside before a price floor is reached.

Analyst Explains Market Using Ethereum Cycle Theory

On April 7, Severino shared his Ethereum price analysis on X, comparing the current market cycle with past trends. The analyst noted that crypto cycles can run their full course without reaching a new all-time high. Additionally, he said that some cycles may only experience bear market rallies, in which prices consistently form higher lows and lower highs over time.

According to Severino, the biggest challenge most market participants face today is the inability to accept that a cycle may behave differently from historical trends. He added that, currently, many investors believe the Ethereum cycle has not happened, even though it behaved unexpectedly.

Explaining this deviation through a cycle theory, Severino noted that within a full market cycle, there are several smaller degree cycles that make each timeline unique. He referred to these smaller cycles as “intracycle harmonics.” The analyst emphasized that the behavior of these harmonics can change depending on their position within the larger degree cycle. He further added that if an intracycle harmonic exceeds the amplitude of the larger-degree cycle, it could be a warning sign that ETH is in a period dominated by bear-market rallies.

Essentially, Severino suggests that Ethereum’s recent price gains may be temporary or misleading. Even when it seems to be rallying, the broader market structure implies that these moves are likely part of a prolonged weak cycle within a bear market. This means that investors should be cautious about expecting a new all-time high anytime soon.

Ethereum Bottom Not Reached Yet

In his analysis, Severino noted that despite ongoing bearish headwinds and weak action, the Ethereum price has not reached a market bottom yet. In his accompanying chart, he highlighted a pink line above the $2,000 level where ETH is currently holding firmly.

According to the analyst, every time Ethereum has broken this key support line, the cryptocurrency has declined to its market bottom. With ETH’s price now hovering slightly above key support, it suggests that the market could be approaching a floor soon.

Before reaching that point, Ethereum will likely experience another downturn. In his chart, Severino identifies $800 and a level around $440 as ETH’s next potential breakdown target or ultimate price bottoms if it falls below the critical line.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com