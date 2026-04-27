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In the ongoing cycle, the Ethereum staking ecosystem is experiencing one of its most significant activities yet, setting new records in the number of ETH staked across the cryptocurrency sector. After a period of increased staking, the Ethereum Foundation is showing reduced interest in ETH staking with the firm’s most recent unstaking move on Sunday.

Ethereum Foundation Unstakes Some ETH

Amid the excitement of Ethereum’s current price uptrend, a notable change in treasury activity is drawing attention to the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation is once again in the spotlight as the firm unstakes a portion of its ETH holdings.

According to a report from Crypto Rover on the social media platform X, the Foundation unstaked ETH worth over $48.9 million. This action indicates a strategic change in the foundation’s asset management, possibly to support operational requirements, rebalance exposure, or react to changing market conditions.

When big firms unstake a portion of their ETH holdings, especially during upside price action, it often points to incoming selling activity. Crypto Rover stated that this move implies that the unstaked ETH can now potentially be sold. The expert’s narrative is also backed by the fact that the Foundation recently sold over 10,000 ETH to Bitmine Immersion Technologies a few days ago.

Even though the unstaking only makes up a small portion of its entire assets, the foundation’s influence within the ecosystem makes such activity one to be monitored very closely. A continued unstaking by large firms could play a role in shaping ETH’s trajectory in the long term.

Ethereum Foundation may be unstaking in the face of bullish price performance, but Bitmine Immersion has continued to increase its staked ETH holdings. During the weekend, the leading treasury company run by Tom Lee sacked another 112,040 ETH valued at approximately $259.6 million.

Following the move, Bitmine has now staked over 3,701,589 ETH, worth a staggering $8.58 billion at current prices. Crypto Patel stated that this figure represents about 74.38% of the total ETH holdings, which is currently generating a notable yield. Despite being one of the largest ETH treasury firms, Bitmine is still demonstrating robust interest and demand for the altcoin, reflecting its conviction toward ETH’s long-term prospects.

Fees Are Surging On Ethereum Again

After a period of heightened activity, fees are surging once again on the Ethereum network. This development signals rising demand for block space as users vie for faster transaction processing. However, Stacy Muur, the founder of Greendots and a market researcher, revealed that the wrong factors are driving the surging fees.

According to the researcher, this rise appears to be more like crisis-driven activity rather than fresh capital moving on-chain. Since the Kelp rsETH exploit last week, participants’ sentiment has shifted as they moved to withdraw, repay, and move funds out of the network.

Despite being the primary hub for Decentralized Finance (DeFi), most of that panic activity was executed on Ethereum. As a result, Muur stated that high fees on the ETH network imply healthy growth.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com