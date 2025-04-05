Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” now says silver is a superior investment to gold or Bitcoin. He cites increasing industrial demand and dwindling supply as driving factors that could send silver prices significantly higher in the not-too-distant future.

Industrial Demand Fuels Silver’s Growth Potential

The role of silver in the manufacturing sector keeps growing, Kiyosaki says. The metal is vital to solar panels, electric cars, and electronics due to its outstanding conductivity. It’s used extensively in medicine, water filtration systems, and military equipment, as well.

“The demand for silver is increasing while supply is decreasing,” Kiyosaki said. That supply and demand mismatch is the basis of his optimistic view of silver as an investment.

Price Suppression Could End Soon

According to Kiyosaki, silver has been artificially maintained at low prices for decades in order to afford industries to make use of it. In the face of rising demand, silver’s price still hasn’t corresponded to its real value and is still about 60% less than its all-time peak, while gold recently hit new highs.

Kiyosaki says silver may shoot up to $70 an ounce by 2025. His most bullish projection is that prices will reach $200 in a few years’ time – an enormous leap from here.

Market Experts Provide Differing Opinions

Not everybody agrees with Kiyosaki’s love for silver. Well-known economist Peter Schiff continues to advocate gold as a safe-haven investment for investors.

As Schiff points out, gold retains its good performance even as riskier assets do poorly. Gold has been hitting new all-time highs lately, and some experts predict it will hit $3,500 per ounce in the near future.

Bitcoin Analysts Optimistic Despite Market Trends

While Kiyosaki targets silver and Schiff advocates for gold, cryptocurrency experts still believe in Bitcoin. One expert, an analyst named Jelle, mentioned that Bitcoin continues to trade at higher support levels after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs.

“If the market were bearish, we would have witnessed prices fall below highs,” Jelle clarified. He anticipates Bitcoin to rise back to $84,000, with $90,000 being an initial target.

The differing opinions of investment pundits illustrate how otherwise similarly placed market observers read prevailing economic indicators very differently.

Although Kiyosaki presents an attractive argument on silver based on industrial demand and restricted supply, others stick by the traditional appeal of gold’s past stability or Bitcoin’s appreciation potential.

