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Ethereum has reclaimed the $2,300 level, positioning itself at a critical juncture as the market prepares for a decisive move. After weeks of volatility and corrective pressure, ETH is now testing a key zone that could determine the next phase of price action. While some analysts argue that the current structure is building toward a bullish impulse, others remain cautious, warning that the recent recovery could still lead to a short-term retrace before any sustained upside.

Amid this uncertainty, on-chain data is providing additional context. According to Arkham, Grayscale continues to stake Ethereum and recently staked another 19,200 ETH, worth approximately $44.6 million, just a few hours ago. This adds to its growing position and reinforces its long-term exposure to the asset.

Staking activity from an entity like Grayscale carries structural implications. By locking ETH into staking contracts, the firm is effectively removing liquid supply from the market, reducing the amount of ETH available for immediate selling. At the same time, staking reflects a long-term conviction strategy, as assets are committed to generating yield rather than being actively traded.

For market participants, this behavior can be interpreted as a signal of institutional confidence in Ethereum’s long-term value, even as short-term price direction remains uncertain.

Grayscale Expands Staking While Market Remains Cautious

Institutional activity continues to provide a structural backdrop for Ethereum, even as price action remains uncertain. On March 13, Grayscale (Ethereum Mini Trust) staked 57,600 ETH, valued at approximately $121.6 million, marking one of its largest recent allocations into staking. This move reinforces a broader trend of institutional players increasing exposure to Ethereum through yield-generating strategies rather than maintaining liquid positions.

From a supply perspective, this is meaningful. Staked ETH is effectively removed from the circulating supply, reducing immediate sell-side pressure and tightening available liquidity in the spot market. In isolation, this type of behavior would typically be interpreted as supportive of price over the medium to long term.

However, the market response has been more restrained. Despite these large-scale staking inflows, Ethereum’s price action continues to reflect caution rather than conviction. The asset remains near key resistance levels, with limited follow-through after recent attempts to move higher.

This divergence suggests that while long-term capital is positioning aggressively, shorter-term participants are still hesitant. Macro uncertainty, recent volatility, and prior liquidation events continue to weigh on sentiment.

As a result, Ethereum currently presents a mixed structure: institutional accumulation on one side, and cautious, reactive trading behavior on the other.

Ethereum Faces Key Resistance After Reactive Bounce Ethereum’s price structure on the 3-day chart reflects a reactive recovery rather than a confirmed trend reversal, despite the recent reclaim of the $2,300 level. The asset is rebounding from the sharp selloff seen in February, where price briefly capitulated below $2,000 before finding demand and stabilizing. Technically, ETH is now attempting to push into a dense resistance cluster between $2,300 and $2,600, an area that previously acted as support and has now flipped into resistance. This zone also aligns with the short-term moving averages, which are beginning to flatten but have not yet turned decisively bullish. Related Reading: Bitcoin Enters Bull Regime As Taker Flow Surge Drives $3,400 Premium The broader structure remains cautious. Price is still trading below the 200-day moving average, indicating that the macro trend has not fully shifted back to bullish. Additionally, prior lower highs from late 2025 remain intact, suggesting that ETH is still operating within a corrective or transitional phase. Volume dynamics reinforce this interpretation. While the bounce from local lows showed increased participation, follow-through volume appears limited, pointing to selective buying rather than aggressive accumulation. To confirm a stronger recovery, a sustained break above $2,600 is likely required. Until then, the current move can be interpreted as a relief rally within a broader restructuring market environment. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com