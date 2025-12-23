Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

XRP’s recent performance has been underwhelming, with losses across the 14-day, 30-day, and 60-day periods reflecting sustained price stagnation. Yet beneath this muted action, confidence in the asset is quietly building. According to X account Skipper_xrp, institutions and large holders are deliberately positioning capital, absorbing market weakness while anticipating a potential shift in broader dynamics.

The Institutional Push Fueling XRP Optimism This December

One of the clearest strategic drivers of growing confidence is the sustained inflow into XRP exchange-traded products, even as recent price action remains under pressure. XRP has traded lower in the short term, slipping toward the $1.88 level after a roughly 2.3% decline over the past 24 hours, yet this weakness has not deterred institutional allocation.

Despite the lack of immediate price appreciation, XRP ETFs have continued to attract capital, with total assets under management in spot XRP ETFs surpassing $1.2 billion across U.S.-listed products. Canary Capital’s XRPC currently leads the category with roughly $335 million in AUM, followed by 21Shares’ spot XRP ETF at over $250 million and Grayscale’s GXRP at around $220 million. Bitwise’s XRP ETF and Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ also contribute meaningfully to the category’s depth, collectively pushing cumulative net inflows to more than $1 billion since launch.

This pattern indicates that institutional investors are not reacting to short-term volatility but are instead building exposure based on medium- to long-term considerations. In traditional markets, steady ETF inflows during periods of price consolidation often reflect strategic accumulation rather than momentum chasing. For XRP, this behavior suggests institutions view current price levels as a favorable entry zone rather than a signal of weakness, given how consistently capital has flowed into regulated vehicles even in the absence of a breakout.

Whale Accumulation And Reduced Selling Pressure Reinforce The Thesis

Complementing institutional flows is renewed accumulation by large XRP holders, or whales. A recent report shows substantial wallets increasing positions, signaling calculated repositioning rather than reactive trading. This accumulation is notable given the easing selling pressure across the market. Reduced distribution suggests recent sellers have largely exited, allowing stronger hands to control available supply. In such conditions, accumulation is more impactful, as incremental buying can materially shift supply-demand dynamics over time.

However, technical constraints remain part of the equation. XRP continues to trade below key moving averages, levels that often act as structural resistance in trending markets. While this limits immediate upside, it also reinforces the idea that current accumulation is anticipatory rather than reactive.

Taken together, these factors explain why confidence in XRP is growing without visible price confirmation. Capital inflows, whale accumulation, and declining selling pressure point to a market quietly repositioning. December’s flat price action may reflect a transitional phase, where informed participants align ahead of potential structural shifts in XRP’s trajectory.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com