XRP spent the past week caught between rising institutional demand and stagnant price action, creating a compression zone that traders say is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Even as U.S. spot XRP ETFs approach the $1 billion AUM milestone, the asset continues to trade within a narrow band, leaving market participants to question whether the prolonged consolidation is setting the stage for a larger move.

The disconnect between inflows and price has become one of the week’s most notable themes. Analysts note that while institutional capital continues to accumulate, XRP’s chart remains muted, indicating heavy profit-taking following November’s rally and lingering sell-side pressure across higher timeframes.

XRP's price trends to the downside on the daily chart. Source: XRPUSD on Tradingview

ETF Momentum Builds as XRP Price Stalls

The XRP price is hovering near $2.06, slipping slightly despite consecutive days of ETF inflows. Analysts highlight that large holders likely sold into strength, offsetting the fresh demand entering through regulated products.

Even so, XRP ETFs have outperformed Bitcoin ETFs in terms of relative inflow strength, indicating that institutions are positioning themselves early.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse noted that XRP became one of the fastest-growing U.S. crypto ETFs of the year, arguing that broader access through traditional investment accounts is expanding the asset’s investor base.

The market reaction remains mixed, with some traders viewing ETFs as a stabilising force, while others see them as limiting upside volatility.

Regulatory and Structural Developments Add New Variables

Beyond market flows, regulatory commentary added another layer of attention. Former SEC Chair Paul Atkins emphasized tokenization as a practical path forward, highlighting its benefits, including increased transparency and faster settlement.

His remarks sparked debate within the XRP community, particularly among those who argue that the XRP Ledger is well-positioned for enterprise-grade tokenization systems.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s recent $500 million equity round, structured with downside protection for Wall Street investors, reinforced how closely the company’s valuation is tied to its XRP holdings.

Funds reportedly concluded that around 90% of Ripple’s net worth derives from its XRP treasury, underscoring the token’s central role in the firm’s long-term outlook.

Technical Picture Shows Compression, Not Capitulation

On the charts, XRP remains locked between the $2.07 support level and the $2.18 and $2.30 resistance levels.

Analysts note weakening momentum indicators but stable underlying demand. If XRP breaks above these levels, a move toward Wave 3 targets near $2.73 becomes more likely, though failure to do so could trigger another retest of lower support.

The XRP price continues to compress, supported by some of the strongest ETF inflows of the year, but constrained by steady selling and broader market caution. Whether this tension resolves upward or downward is the question traders will carry into the next week.

