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Before Standard Chartered’s investment arm took a stake in GSR, the crypto market maker had already made a move of its own.

GSR invested in Libeara last month — a tokenization platform backed by SC Ventures — designed to help financial institutions issue tokenized assets.

That prior transaction set the stage for what came next: SC Ventures formally becoming GSR’s first external shareholder in the company’s 13-year history.

The investment was announced Monday. GSR confirmed that SC Ventures had secured a strategic stake in the firm, ending more than a decade of the company operating without outside shareholders. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Source: FinanceWire

Tokenization At The Center Of The Deal

GSR CEO Xin Song said the partnership brings together capital markets expertise and banking infrastructure, describing tokenization as “a key starting point.”

SC Ventures CEO Alex Manson echoed that framing, saying the investment strengthens the firm’s focus on building institutional ecosystems capable of supporting deeper liquidity and more stable market activity.

This marks an important milestone for GSR as our first external strategic shareholder since our founding. We look forward to building alongside SC Ventures and Standard Chartered as long-term partners in shaping this next phase of digital asset adoption. https://t.co/aU7sqPMeZH — Xin Song (@xinsong86) May 4, 2026

GSR added that the deal is part of a broader effort to help traditional finance access crypto markets and expand the reach of tokenized assets. The two companies appear to be building something together, not simply exchanging capital.

Standard Chartered has been active on this front for some time. The bank has also backed Ripple, the crypto infrastructure company.

Other major financial institutions have taken similar paths — JPMorgan Chase built its own blockchain division, and BNY Mellon now offers crypto custody services.

BTCUSD trading at $80,555 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

A Shift Long In The Making

GSR was founded in 2013. For over a decade, it operated as a crypto market maker without bringing in outside investors. That changed with SC Ventures’ entry, which the firm called its first-ever external strategic shareholder.

The timing tracks with a wider push by large banks to move deeper into digital assets. Reports indicate that major financial institutions have been testing blockchain technology as a possible replacement for parts of the existing financial infrastructure, driven in part by growing interest in tokenized assets.

For GSR, the deal brings not just capital but a direct connection to a global bank with reach across traditional finance.

For Standard Chartered, it adds a foothold in crypto market-making through a firm that has been operating in the space since the early days of the industry.

Featured image from MetaAI, chart from TradingView