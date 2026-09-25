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TL;DR

KuCoin has opened spot trading for tokenized representations of Apple, Robinhood, Strategy and SpaceX.

The xStocks are issued on Solana and are designed to be collateralized 1:1 by the corresponding underlying assets held with a regulated custodian.

Access is heavily restricted by jurisdiction, including the United States and United Kingdom.

KuCoin is expanding further into tokenized equities, adding four new xStocks to its spot market.

The exchange opened trading for tokenized versions of Apple, Robinhood, Strategy and SpaceX on September 23, giving eligible users another route into equity-linked assets without using a traditional brokerage account.

Four More Stocks Move Onto Crypto Rails

The new assets trade under AAPLX, HOODX, MSTRX and SPCXX.

KuCoin says the tokens are issued on Solana and each xStock is fully collateralized on a 1:1 basis by the corresponding underlying asset held with a regulated custodian.

That structure is important.

These are not simply crypto tokens whose prices happen to track stocks through an oracle.

The model is designed around securities being held against the token supply, giving each token an underlying asset relationship.

Apple and SpaceX trading opened at 14:30 UTC on September 23, with Robinhood and Strategy following at 15:00 UTC.

KuCoin also enabled the new pairs across several automated trading products, including Spot Grid, DCA and Smart Rebalance.

Tokenized Does Not Mean Globally Unrestricted

The biggest limitation is access.

KuCoin excludes users from a long list of jurisdictions from trading xStocks, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, much of the European Union, Singapore and Japan.

That reflects the awkward regulatory position tokenized equities still occupy.

Putting a stock on a blockchain may improve settlement and make fractional ownership easier, but it does not make securities law disappear.

SpaceX adds another wrinkle because the company remains privately held.

Its tokenized representation should therefore not be confused with buying shares directly from SpaceX or participating in an official company offering.

The broader direction, though, is becoming difficult to miss.

Crypto exchanges increasingly want to offer more than crypto.

Tokenized stocks give them a way to bring traditional financial exposure into the same 24/7 infrastructure used for stablecoins and digital assets.

KuCoin’s four new listings are another step toward that combined market — even if regulators still determine who can actually use it.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.