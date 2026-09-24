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TL;DR

Coinbase has already launched gold and silver perpetual futures for eligible non-US traders.

The company is also moving its regulated US gold and silver futures toward 24/7 availability through Coinbase Derivatives.

The products provide derivatives exposure rather than physical bullion ownership.

Coinbase is extending its “everything exchange” strategy into precious metals, using crypto-style derivatives infrastructure to make gold and silver increasingly available outside traditional market hours.

The company already offers GOLD-PERP and SILVER-PERP contracts to eligible non-US traders and has been working to move its US-regulated commodity futures toward 24/7 trading.

Metals Are Getting Crypto Market Hours

Traditional commodities markets are highly liquid, but they still operate around established exchange schedules.

Crypto traders are used to something different.

Bitcoin and other digital assets trade continuously, including weekends and overnight periods when many conventional markets are closed.

Coinbase’s metals push is an attempt to bring that always-on model to gold and silver price exposure.

For non-US users, perpetual contracts provide continuous leveraged exposure settled in USDC.

For eligible US users, the regulated route runs through Coinbase Derivatives, a CFTC-regulated designated contract market and its participating intermediaries.

Derivatives Are Not Bullion

The product structure needs to stay clear.

Traders are not taking delivery of gold bars or silver coins simply because they trade these contracts.

The instruments provide financial exposure to metal prices.

That means users still face derivatives-specific risks including leverage, margin requirements and liquidation.

Coinbase is also using hybrid index mechanisms to keep commodity perpetual prices aligned during periods when underlying traditional markets are closed.

That is a technical challenge crypto exchanges increasingly need to solve as they move into traditional assets.

The bigger trend is straightforward.

Crypto venues no longer want to be places where users trade only cryptocurrencies.

They want the same account and collateral base to provide exposure to equities, commodities, prediction markets and other assets.

Gold and silver are becoming another test of how far that model can stretch.

Precious metals are also a useful test case for the wider strategy because their reference markets are deep and globally understood. If crypto exchanges can offer reliable around-the-clock derivatives on gold and silver, the same infrastructure can potentially be extended to more commodities and equity-linked products. The challenge is maintaining credible pricing when traditional venues are closed. Coinbase’s use of external and internal reference mechanisms is designed to bridge that gap, but traders still need to understand that weekend liquidity and price discovery can behave differently from the primary futures market.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.