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Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet generated close to $19 million in operating revenue during the first quarter of 2026 from a Bitcoin options strategy that runs separately from its main treasury — and that money is being funneled back into buying more of the cryptocurrency.

A Two-Track Approach To Bitcoin Accumulation

The company operates what it calls a Bitcoin Income Generation business, a ring-fenced portfolio that uses collateral-secured options contracts to produce income. Once those option cycles close out, the returns can be converted into direct Bitcoin purchases and added to the firm’s long-term holdings.

Based on company filings dated April 2, trailing 12-month revenue from that segment reached roughly $71.5 million when combined with full-year 2025 figures of nearly $54 million.

That income engine ran alongside a significant buying spree. Metaplanet acquired 5,075 Bitcoin in Q1 at an average price of roughly $79,898 per coin, spending about $405 million in total.

During Q1 2026, Metaplanet acquired 5075 BTC for $405.48 million at ~$79,898 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 2.8% YTD 2026. As of 03/31/2026, we hold 40,177 $BTC acquired for ~$4.18 billion at ~$104,106 per bitcoin. $MPJPY $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/IMxC3lwYCx — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) April 2, 2026

The purchases pushed its cumulative holdings to 40,177 Bitcoin — enough to rank it as the third-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury in the world, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

Metaplanet Chief executive Simon Gerovich shared the figures in investor materials, reporting a year-to-date BTC Yield of 2.8% for 2026. That metric tracks how Bitcoin holdings grow on a per-share basis. It does not measure income.

Cost Basis Sits Well Above Current Market Price

The firm’s average acquisition cost across its entire holdings stands at $104,106 per coin, according to the same materials. With Bitcoin trading around $66,550 at the time of the announcement, the company’s treasury carries a substantial gap between what it paid and what those coins are worth on the open market today.

BTCUSD trading at $66,851 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

Despite the headline acquisition numbers, the market response was muted. Metaplanet shares fell almost 2% on Thursday to $302, down from $308 the day before, data from Yahoo Finance shows. Annual revenue and operating profit forecasts were left unchanged from guidance issued in January.

Rival Firm Exited Metaplanet Stake At A Loss

Elsewhere in the listed Bitcoin vehicle space, Nakamoto disclosed Wednesday that it unloaded 284 Bitcoin for $20 million in March and unwound a significant portion of its stake in Metaplanet at a loss during the first quarter. The move underlines how exposed these corporate treasury strategies are to price swings in a volatile asset class.

Metaplanet has not changed its full-year outlook for the period ending December 31, 2026, and continues to pursue both sides of its strategy — accumulating Bitcoin for the long term while using options to keep fresh capital moving into the treasury.

Featured image from fundacionblazer.org, chart from TradingView