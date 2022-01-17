The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global, will list GARI Network ($GARI) on the M-Day session, where users have a low-cost opportunity to invest early in project tokens. $GARI is the social token of the Chingari App, where people can acquire and engage with customized videos, extensive music library, hyper-realistic AR filters, and content in over 20 languages over the world.

Fast Growing Social Platform

Traditional digital entertainment solutions are short of meeting numerous users’ needs for low-cost, fast, customized fun-feed with a wide range of options. In this regard, short-form content is growing fast across the world.

Since 2020, the Chingari App led the influencer and video creator economy in India, and now shares over 30% of the platform’s earnings with the creators. Chingari has become the major place for bright young people, including some of India’s greatest and most famous actors and actresses. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and a growing number of celebrities are among those who use the app to engage with their fans. With a community of over 75 million, Chingari is one of India’s top five social applications, according to SimilarWeb.

Web3 Content Experience and Creator Economy

For most content creators, there are very limited options to monetize their work from social media platforms. Social tokens became a massive trend to capitalize on the tempered idea of community monies. Their rise coincides with a push for social networks as intermediaries to relinquish their absolute control over public discourse and platform monetization.

$GARI, which will be listed on MEXC Global, is introduced as a social token for the community of Chingari creators that will give them governance authority over the future platform developments through the Community Reserve and create a circular economy. Being distributed to the contributors for the platform value they created, $GARI on the other hand benefits from the value of the network itself.

With $GARI, the platform is able to empower video creators and digital artists to make money in crypto for creating and sharing their content. In addition, the token enables the audience to earn with watch-to-earn, engage-to-earn and play-to-earn features in the Chingari app. $GARI acts as an in-app currency and also a governance token. The Chingari App stands at the intersection of three primary trends in social media entertainment, brand community growth, and crypto, each of which gives unique potential through specialized mechanics and needs.

MEXC Global has been working closely with the Chingari team. With the partnership between Chingari and MEXC Global, the rising social platform has the opportunity to access more than 7 million users around the globe. MEXC Global will not only provide $GARI with added liquidity, but also be a strong power to help Chingari build a more robust community and a strong Web3 creator economy.

Users trading specific cryptocurrencies and MX token holders on the exchange for 3 days (from 2022-01-15 07:00 to 2022-01-18 07:00 UTC) prior to the end of the ticket-claim time with trading volumes will be eligible for the M-Day lucky draw and win GARI Token. Check out M-Day detailed information from MEXC Global official sites.

The trading pair GARI / USDT will be open at 13:00 (UTC), on January 18 in the Innovation Zone.

About MEXC Global

Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.

For more information, please visit MEXC Global website and blog. Follow MEXC Global at Twitter and Telegram.