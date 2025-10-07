Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Senator Cynthia Lummis said acquisition of funds for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve can “start anytime,” but actual purchases are not happening yet.

According to her post on X, the legal path appears open, while the steps needed inside government are still moving slowly.

Reports have disclosed that bureaucratic work and lawmaking are what Lummis called a “slog.”

Lawmaker Says Funding Could Begin

Based on reports, the plan laid out by the administration would first use Bitcoin already held by the Treasury — coins seized in civil or criminal cases — to seed the reserve.

The official fact sheet mentions that future buys should be “budget-neutral” and impose no extra cost on taxpayers.

Some financial voices are floating bolder ideas. ProCap BTC’s chief investment officer, Jeff Park, discussed a possibility in which the government taps roughly $1 trillion in paper gains from gold to back a move into Bitcoin.

This is a fabulous articulation of why the SBR and passing the BITCOIN Act makes so much sense. Legislating is a slog and we continue to work toward passage but, thanks to President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime. ⤵️ https://t.co/gUkeZBPQr4 — Cynthia Lummis 🦬 (@CynthiaMLummis) October 6, 2025

Park argued that compared with the roughly $37.88 trillion in federal debt, taking a measured position with that $1 trillion would be a small step.

He drew a long-term line: if Bitcoin rose at 12% a year, an investor could see about 30x in 30 years. That is a projection, not a plan.

Funding Sources Remain Unclear

No clear mechanism is in place for how extra Bitcoin would be bought beyond seized coins. Reports have disclosed phrases like “budget-neutral avenues,” but they do not show a set method.

BTCUSD trading at $124,095 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

Options mentioned in public conversation range from selling assets to reassigning unrealized gains, but none have legal precedent for use in a strategic reserve of this kind. That uncertainty is why lawmakers and market watchers keep asking for more details.

It has been seven months since US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create the reserve.

That move set the policy goal, but it did not lay out the rules Treasury will use to act. Officials can move, according to Lummis, but they have not yet put the machine in motion.

Market Reaction And Outlook

Investors and commentators are watching closely. Anthony Pompliano told CNBC that the real market shock would come when the US starts actually buying Bitcoin rather than only sitting on the coins it already holds.

Many in crypto view any official purchase by the government as a major validation. At the same time, regulators and budget officials will likely demand clear legal authority and an explainable process before spending public resources.

Featured image from VanEck, chart from TradingView