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Moscow Exchange plans to begin calculating and publishing new crypto indices for Solana, XRP, Tron and Binance Coin from May 13, broadening Russia’s regulated market infrastructure for digital-asset-linked products. The move matters because the benchmarks could later serve as reference assets for new financial instruments, even as Russian crypto exposure remains restricted to professional investors.

Russia’s Top Exchange Adds XRP, SOL, TRX And BNB

The exchange said the new indices will track four foreign digital currencies under the tickers MOEXSOL, MOEXXRP, MOEXTRX and MOEXBNB. The calculation methodology will draw on market data from four major offshore crypto trading venues, weighted by their share of total trading volume. Binance will account for 50% of the input data, Bybit for 20%, and OKX and Bitget for 15% each.

The new benchmarks will arrive alongside a broader technical change to Moscow Exchange’s existing crypto index suite. From May 13, the calculation frequency for all digital currency indices, including its Bitcoin index MOEXBTC and Ethereum index MOEXETH, will move from once daily to every 15 seconds during the trading day and additional weekend sessions. At present, the values are calculated once per day and published no later than 6:00 p.m. Moscow time.

According to Russian news outlet bitsmedia, the exchange framed the indices as infrastructure that may support future products. “In the future, these indicators could become the underlying assets for new financial instruments,” Moscow Exchange reported. “Starting May 13, the calculation frequency of all digital currency indices, including the existing MOEXBTC for Bitcoin and MOEXETH for Ethereum, will also change. The platform promises that values will now be updated every 15 seconds throughout the trading day and during additional weekend sessions.”

The expansion fits into a longer-running effort by Moscow Exchange to create regulated crypto-linked market instruments without allowing physical delivery of digital assets. In May 2025, the Bank of Russia permitted financial institutions to offer professional investors derivative instruments, securities and digital assets tied to cryptocurrency prices, provided the products did not involve actual settlement in crypto.

By November 2025, Moscow Exchange had already launched several instruments built around that framework. These included futures on the Moscow Exchange Bitcoin Index and Ethereum Index, as well as instruments linked to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF, which track Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively. The new Solana, XRP, Tron and BNB indices extend that architecture beyond the two largest crypto assets.

The choice of assets is notable. Solana and XRP have become fixtures in global crypto market structure, while Tron and BNB bring exposure to networks and ecosystems with substantial exchange, stablecoin and transaction activity.

The exchange also plans to expand its crypto benchmark list to ten assets. Tentative additions include Dogecoin under MOEXDOGE, Cardano under MOEXADA, Hyperliquid under MOEXHYPE and Chainlink under MOEXLINK. That would turn the current Bitcoin and Ethereum framework into a wider index universe covering major layer-1 networks, exchange-linked assets, oracle infrastructure and high-beta crypto sectors.

Moscow Exchange’s derivatives roadmap appears to go further. Maria Silkina, the exchange’s chief product manager for the derivatives market, previously said the venue plans to offer perpetual futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitsmedia also states that Russia’s leading trading platform expects to launch direct cryptocurrency trading by early 2027.

At press time, XRP traded at $1.4061.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com