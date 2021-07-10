This week was low on high-profile people news but high in community building and hard work. Everyone seems to be waiting to see where the chips fall before making any decisions. Except for the people of El Zonte, they can’t stop and won’t stop building. As the big September date approaches, we’ll see where everyone in the world lands in relation to the El Salvador experiment.

Related Reading | Visit El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach Through VICE’s Mini-Documentary

For now, we have new Bitcoin companies signing deals and moving to El Salvador. Also, a community effort to send sats to a random El Zonte vendor. Plus, beautiful pictures from a humble town that is the protagonist of what could be one of the most important experiments in human history.

The Media Is Cautiously Approaching The Situation

The CNN juggernaut interviewed Dante Mossi from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration, who seems to be playing the intermediary between El Salvador’s government and the US Department of Treasury. Crucial steps for the El Salvador experiment.

It’s so funny when Julia Chatterley asks Mossi, “Do they understand that there may be better options?” Better options than the greatest form of currency ever created, Miss Chatterley? You definitely need to join the Bitcoinist Book Club to update your software.

New Businesses Join The El Salvador Experiment

The head of the Technological & Economic International Affairs for El Salvador, Mónica Taher, announced the arrival of Kuva. They’re from Zimbabwe, make the Kuvacash wallet, and operate as a cryptocurrencies exchange. They brought a $10M investment with them.

@Kuvacash chooses #ElSalvador as its LATIN AMERICAN HUB opening its 6th office around the world besides: UK, Germany, Zimbabwe, the Ukraine and the Netherlands They come in with an investment of 10 million#SecretaríaDeComercioEInversiones #Bitcoin #fintechnews #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/rWlC3He8Yp — Mónica Taher (@monicataher) July 6, 2021

The El Salvador experiment advances fast. Mónica Taher also shows us the prototype from the “Made In El Salvador” ChainBytes Bitcoin ATMs.

Over at Bitcoin Beach, the folks from Athena made the pilgrimage and are visiting the holy land. The original Bitcoin ATM at El Zonte is an Athena machine.

Bienvenidos @AthenaBitcoin de los primeros en creer en @Bitcoinbeach El Salvador avanza 🇸🇻🇸🇻#Bitcoin We go for a better El Salvador 🇸🇻 Thanks to everyone for every effort to help us 🙏🙏 Who is coming the next days? pic.twitter.com/xYcbAp0D3g — Roman Martínez (chimbera) (@romanmartinezc) July 8, 2021

El Zonte Heads The El Salvador Experiment

Back to the important people, Bitcoin Magazine brings us the feel-good story of the week. Meet Adrian:

Meet Adrian, a construction worker who saved in BTC until he could buy new teeth.#Bitcoin is literally bringing smiles to the people of El Salvador! 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/DvcH3dTkUb — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 8, 2021

Roman Martínez shows us how their community outreach program taught the Bitcoin basics to a new nearby town. The El Salvador experiment grows and grows.

Playa Conchalio!! One more community that we started working today! A community with more dreams, better opportunities, more tools #Bitcoin changing life More bitcoiners 🇸🇻🇸🇻🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/S5xGDoYcQr — Roman Martínez (chimbera) (@romanmartinezc) July 8, 2021

Accompanying Martínez was no-less than Bitcoin Magazine’s Aaron van Wirdum, who shows us even more pictures from Playa Conchalio:

Bitcoin Beach community outreach in Conchalio. pic.twitter.com/jnUOSMzUCj — Aaron van Wirdum (@AaronvanW) July 8, 2021

Van Wirdum also has a thread of candid pictures about life in El Zonte. Life seems so placid, for a community that’s in the eye of the storm and on the cutting edge of modern economics.

BTC price chart for 07/10/2021 on Bittrex | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

Story of the week: The #iceshaverchallenge

One thing lead to another, and this picture of an El Zonte vendor that contains a QR code sparked off a miracle. Hundreds of people from around the world sent sats to Mario, and had their first experience with the Lightning Network at the same time.

Many people ask me why #bitcoin is useful. Instead of telling, let's show them. I just send 100.000 sats to this ice cream merchant in El Salvador using the bitcoin Lightning Network. Who joins me? Use the link in the tweet below and share your invoice! https://t.co/FZerfMZ72S — Bart Mol (@Bart_Mol) July 5, 2021

Every time you hear a fiat-subsidized economist like Steve Hanke trying to convince you that “there may be better options” for sending remittances in the traditional economy, show them this. The Lightning Network fees reported from all over the world are ridiculously low.

Related Reading | Major Media Wants In: CNN and Fox Are Entering NFTs

So far, there is no news from Mario himself. We still don’t know how he reacted to the donations. However, one of the challenge’s organizers wrapped it all with a bow with this tweet.

Thanks everyone who donated for the #iceshaverchallenge 🧊 , what a massive turnout. Amazed of this community. Much love to the community in El Zonte. "From melting ice cubes to ice shavers."

– @esiattorney And Mario will be swimming in coins when he wakes up! pic.twitter.com/uhAOZhbgXB — nakadai.王33°🟩🇸🇻🔱🦁🛡️🌋📿 (@Nakadai_mon) July 5, 2021

Just another week in the El Salvador experiment.

Featured Image by Gerson Rodriguez from Pixabay - Charts by TradingView