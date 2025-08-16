Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs make it big after recording $40B in volume over the past week.

ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, posted the news first, linking the performance to the Ether’s ETFs record-breaking $17B weekly volume.

This comes during the same week that Bitcoin reached a new ATH of $124,000, while $ETH got 1.94% away from its previous 2021 record of $4,878, after trading at $4,784 on Thursday.

Analyst Michael van de Poppe warns that this is just the beginning and that $ETH will likely push for another ATH soon during this cycle.

The Driving Factors Behind the Current Crypto Push

The main factors behind the ongoing market rally are the increasingly favorable legislative framework and the growing institutional adoption stemming from it. It’s as simple as that.

Trump’s GENIUS Act is what set things in motion, by creating a pro-crypto legislative environment, designed to move stablecoins into legality and turn them mainstream.

The Clarity act, on the other hand, regulates the market surrounding stablecoins, forcing CEXs to register their activity with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC.) The Clarity Act also allows banks to ‘conduct digital commodities activities.’

As expected, these pieces of legislation triggered an invest surge, with players like Bitmine setting up the largest Ethereum reserve in the world, with $1.15M $ETH, valued at over $5B.

This is little over 50% of all Ethereum holdings across 19 public companies.

More importantly, Bitmine is already raising an additional $24.5B (of which $4.5B has been authorized) to fuel up its $ETH reserves. If that goes through, we should expect $ETH to skyrocket to new

ATHs, especially in the context of the demand already outweighing the supply by 27:1.

If that happens, we expect the market to react accordingly and push the best crypto into an explosive bull run.

The following three projects have the highest growth potential in 2025.

1. SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) – AI-Driven Content Creation Platform Aiming to Transform the $85B Industry

SUBDD Token ($SUBBD) is an AI-driven content creation platform that aims to transform the $85B industry by automating parts of the content creation process.

The AI Personal Assistant is the star of the show, helping creators with the post-production workload and automating some of the user interactions, like processing custom requests and social media posts.

The AI Creator takes things one step further by allowing virtually anyone to create and monetize their own digital influencer. This makes it easier for people to enter the content creation business even if they lack the physical attributes that the industry tends to promote.

These tools explain how SUBBD was able to onboard the top 2,000 earners in the content creation industry, with a combined following of over 250M.

If you want to support the project, you can buy $SUBBD at the presale price of $0.0562, which could turn into a profitable investment if our predictions hold.

Based on the project’s details and long-term scope, our SUBBD Token price prediction sees a potential $0.301 price by the end of 2025. In a five-year scenario and following successful implementation and mainstream adoption, $SUBBD could reach $2.50 by 2030.

This translates to a growth rate of 4,350% based on today’s price.

So, go to the presale page and buy your $SUBBD today, while it’s still trading at the presale price.

2. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Bitcoin’s Layer 2 Solution Promising Faster and Cheaper Transactions

As Bitcoin’s Layer 2 upgrade, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to push Bitcoin’s performance to modern requirements.

Bitcoin is currently capped at 7 transactions per second (TPS) which cannot meet the market’s demands in 2025. By comparison, Solana’s performance rests at 65,000 theoretical TPS.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to change that with tools like the Canonical Bridge and Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

The Canonical Bridge lays at the heart of Hyper’s ecosystem and serves to mint the users’ Bitcoins into Hyper’s Layer 2. The users can then use the wrapped Bitcoin within the Hyper ecosystem or withdraw them to Bitcoin’s native layer at will.

The Canonical Bridge decongests the Bitcoin network, delivering near-instant finality and allowing for higher scalability. This makes Bitcoin more feasible for institutional adoption by enabling batch transactions.

The Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) enables the hyper-fast execution of smart contracts and DeFi apps, pushing Bitcoin’s performance to Solana-level throughputs.

Bitcoin Hyper’s presale has bagged close to $10M since its start date in may, which recommends it as one of the best presales of 2025.

If you want to invest, now’s the perfect time, given that $HYPER trades at the presale price of $0.012735.

As an additional incentive, our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction estimates a $1.50 price by the end of 2030, with a price target of $0.32 by the end of 2025. In raw numbers, invest $100 today and you might make $2,512 by December, 2025, or $11,778 by 2030.

If this sounds like a plan, here’s how to buy Bitcoin Hyper in our guide.

3. Mantle ($MNT) – Banking Blockchain That Aims to Turn Finance Free and Accessible

Mantle ($MNT) is a blockchain technology that aims to turn finance mainstream and free, as a tokenized system would have it.

The platform offers several ‘innovation pillars’ designed to uplift the modern decentralized economy.

The Mantle Network, Ethereum’s Layer 2 upgrade is the most prominent tool in the box, coming with features like modular design, ZK Roadmap, and EigenLayer integration.

Mantle Index Four is another vital component within the Mantle ecosystem, offering easy access to an eclectic pool of digital assets.

Last but not least, MantleX harnesses the power of AI to ‘pioneer the future of decentralized systems.’

If you want to support Mantle or you’re simply looking for something to snipe, look no further than $MNT. The token is 14% up over the past 24 hours , with a price of $1.27, making it a brainless buy.

Before that, don’t forget to visit Mantle’s official website to learn more about the project. Always DYOR first.

Will Bitcoin and Ethereum Break New ATHs This Year?

Based on the current crypto context, with more favorable legislation and rampant institutional adoption, it’s safe to say that both Bitcoin and Ethereum will enter a new bull run soon.

Bitcoin has already reached a new ATH of $123K this month, while Ethereum was inches from surpassing his.

If the bull comes, don’t forget to keep your eyes on next crypto that could explode like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and SUBBD Token ($SUBBD).

Don’t take this as financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest wisely.