Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

Tim Davis Thinks Tokenization is ‘Increasingly Inevitable’, Fueling Maxi Doge’s Presale

October 7, 2025 • 15:00 UTC

A Deloitte survey published in July of this year showed that almost all CFOs plan to incorporate cryptos in their long-term business strategy.

Consulting leader at Deloitte, Tim Davis, believes this proves that tokenization is inevitable and ‘likely a year out’ from a full industry shift. Read more.

This prediction presents a bullish narrative for the crypto market, with Maxi Doge ($MAXI) emerging as one of the top winners.

Maxi Doge’s degen approach to trading, based on its full-pain, full-gain philosophy, has no sleepers trading at 1000x leverage and retiring by 22.

Learn more about what Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is right here.

Stablecoin Market Cap Hits $303B—Could Best Wallet Token be the Next Crypto to Explode?

October 7, 2025 • 14:00 UTC

The market capitalization of stablecoins has reached a whopping $303B, thanks to new projects aiming to unseat the likes of Tether ($USDT) and Circle ($USDC).

Regulatory clarity, especially in the US, has helped push stablecoins to the forefront. In August, for example, the US State of Wyoming became the first to launch a state-issued stablecoin, $FRNT.

With this increase of stablecoin issuers may also come a growth in their adoption. When this happens, there will also be a demand for secure crypto wallets.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is a crypto presale that raises funds for the wallet of the same name. As a token holder, you’ll be able to enjoy exclusive perks like low transaction fees and governance rights.

At the moment, $BEST tokens are available at the official Best Wallet Token presale page. It has raised over $16.3M to date, potentially making it the next crypto to explode.

Learn how to buy Best Wallet tokens here.

BlackRock’s IBIT ETF Nears $100B in Net Assets, as PEPENODE Soars During Presale

October 7, 2025 • 13:00 UTC

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) earned the company over $245B in fees during 2024, and it now nears $100B in net assets in a move that Eric Balchunas calls ‘absurd’.

This performance sets IBIT on the path to surpassing Vanguard’s S&P 500 index fund (VOO) in the pursuit of $ 100 billion.

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is likely to see significant gains in this context, as the presale has already raised $1.7M since its launch.

PEPENODE plans to make its presale fun and rewarding by allowing investors to create their own virtual coin mining server room and compete in the leaderboard for higher rewards.

Read our guide on how to buy $PEPENODE right here.

Grayscale Unlocks ETF Staking Amid Surging Inflows, Fueling Maxi Doge’s Presale

October 7, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

Grayscale is now the first issuer to unlock staking for Ethereum Trust (ETHE) and Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) ETFs.

The achievement came a month after ETF inflows surged throughout July and August, before cooling down in September.

This could be huge for Ethereum in particular and the altcoin market in general, with projects like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) preparing for a sustained Q4 rally.

The $2.8M presale feeds Dogecoin’s more fearless step brother who hunts profits at 1000x leverage while on a constant flow of Red Bull and Maxitren9000.

Learn how to buy $MAXI right here.

$SOL to See 56% Rebound After $530M Whale Buy, as Snorter Token Rallies

October 7, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

$SOL is looking at a 56% rebound after Solana Company buys $530M-worth of Solana for one of the largest public crypto investments to date.

Based on the current rankings, this acquisition would place it second on the list of the largest Solana treasuries, behind Forward Industries’ massive 6.8M $SOL war chest.

Solana Company joins the rampant trend of crypto adoption, which promises to build the momentum $SOL needs for a new ATH this coming Q4.

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is also preparing for a massive year’s end, with the $4.3M presale seeing increased investor participation.

Snorter Token introduces the Snorter Bot, the sniper rifle-trained Aardvark which promises safer, cheaper, and more accurate coin snipes from its Telegram chat.

Learn more about what Snorter Token is right here.

Bitcoin’s Realized Price Confirms a True Bull Market — $MAXI Could Be Next Crypto to Explode

October 7, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Bitcoin ($BTC) recently broke a new ATH at $125K, signalling not just price strength but a deeper on-chain shift. The realized price (the average cost at which all BTC last moved) surged from $41K to $54K in nine months, proving broad accumulation.

Short-term holders now have a cost basis of $113K, while long-term holders sit at $37K, showing that ownership is shifting from early wallets to institutional buyers.

Old miner supply is flowing into ETF issuers and institutions, effectively hard-coding institutional entry into Bitcoin’s ledger. The $113K short-term holder line now acts as Bitcoin’s health gauge — staying above it sustains momentum, while dips below trigger brief liquidations.

As ETF inflows rise and exchange reserves shrink, $BTC is becoming increasingly institutional. With this base strengthening, investors are now turning to the next breakout cryptos like the Maxi Doge ($MAXI), which has already raised $2.7M in presale.

Learn how to buy $MAXI in our detailed guide.

October’s ETF Approvals Hint at a Coming Rally, as Snorter Token’s Presale Soars

October 7, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

October’s ETF approvals are on hold due to the governmental shutdown, which the SEC announced in August in its ‘Operations Plan Under a Lapse in Appropriations & Government Shutdown’.

The right conditions arrived, so the SEC postponed ETF approvals until after October 15.

This didn’t impact the market’s trust levels, as Uptober still holds strong in predictions, especially with Bloomberg analyst, Eric Balchunas, putting the approval odds at 100%.

Alt text – Eric Balchunas putting the approval odds at 100% in his X post

So, the altcoin market is looking at a bullish Q4, with projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT) leading in terms of investor participation and support.

The project introduces the Snorter Bot, one of the most reactive, cost-effective, and investor-friendly coin hunters on the market.

Learn more about what Snorter Token is right here.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-october-7-2025/