Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A recent post by Xaif Crypto on X has sparked attention across the crypto community after revealing official documents showing that Ripple executives signed an OCC certification earlier this year. With the company’s national bank charter decision expected soon, the timing of this reveal is drawing more attention.

Ripple Executives Sign OCC Certification In June 2025

According to Xaif Crypto, the document shared on X shows an official OCC certification signed by Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, and Timothy Keaney, dated June 30, 2025. The accreditation confirms that Ripple applied in accordance with U.S. federal banking regulations, a step required for forming a new financial institution. The document clearly states that all information provided in the filing was scrutinized, complete, and accurate as of the date of submission.

The OCC certification document includes a declaration acknowledging that the OCC, the U.S. federal banking regulator, is responsible for approving the application. By signing the certification, Ripple’s top executives demonstrated the company’s clear intention to operate in accordance with U.S. banking laws and gain formal recognition as a trusted financial institution.

XRP Community Reacts As National Bank Charter Decision Nears

After Xaif Crypto shared the signed OCC document on X, the XRP community quickly began reacting. The post, which reads, “Docs signed by Stuart Alderoty & Timothy Keaney (June 30, 2025), Now all eyes on October,” is drawing strong attention and excitement, as Ripple’s national bank charter decision is pending this month.

The timing of the OCC certification signed by Ripple executives has generated even more excitement across the crypto community, as many now believe U.S. regulators could soon recognize the crypto firm as a regulated financial institution.

Ripple’s move toward regulatory certification from the OCC advances the fintech company’s plan to integrate XRP with traditional finance and gain recognition in the global market. By following this regulatory route, the fintech company could strengthen relationships with banks, payment firms, and large investors. This momentum could in turn increase market confidence in XRP and support the broader adoption of the digital asset in global markets.

Ripple is steadily solidifying XRP’s place as a bridge currency between blockchain innovation and traditional finance. The OCC document shows Ripple’s growing commitment to meeting U.S. banking standards, hinting that the company may be preparing to launch an “XRP Bank” as early as October.

As the October decision approaches, the crypto world is closely watching the OCC’s decision. Whether the OCC approves or not, the appearance of the signed certification has already made clear that Ripple is serious about its role in the U.S. financial system. For now, all eyes remain on what happens next as the company waits for the final charter decision this month.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com