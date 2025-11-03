Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Despite the ongoing bearish action of the Solana price, there has been a significant rise in interest and adoption of the leading altcoin over the past few days. Interestingly, on-chain data shows that this renewed massive wave of investors’ interest and adoption is observed in the recently approved Solana Spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

Unprecedented Momentum Seen in Solana ETFs

Following its approval last week, the Solana ETFs are witnessing unprecedented growth, signaling a powerful wave of institutional interest in the funds. The spike in Solana ETF inflows demonstrates a significant change in market attitude.

With this growth, SOL is being positioned as a top candidate for institutional crypto investment in the future rather than merely an alternative. In the midst of this rising adoption, Bitwise’s SOL ETF, BSOL, has been recording substantial inflows since its inception.

As demand for the Fund grows, Teddy Fusaro, the president of Bitwise Invest, has shed light on the development while revealing the main driver of the current wave of demand. Despite the magnitude of demand for the fund, the president claims that he was not surprised by the heightened interest from both retail and institutional investors.

Given the notable successful entry of the Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETFs, Fusaro is confident that SOL ETFs could attract a similar growth in the future. However, the president declared that Solana and its ETFs have a different narrative. This is due to its transparency in the crypto ecosystem and the ETF space.

As investors seek exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, SOL appears to be drawing significant interest from traditional finance due to its rapid adoption, substantial transaction volume, and expanding DeFi and NFT ecosystems. According to Fusaro, Solana has the solution to the scale and speed challenges that have been talked about for so long, making it the next major protocol after Ethereum that has this solution.

Since Solana was launched, the asset has experienced robust demand in the crypto space. Fusaro believes that this appetite and demand for SOL and its protocol are also observed in the SOL ETFs.

SOL Is Gaining Traction As Crypto’s Third Choice

The Solana community is buzzing with excitement after the approval of the SOL Spot ETFs. With its historical introduction and steady inflows, CryptoRus, a market expert, claims that the fund is becoming the third pillar of crypto ETFs.

After witnessing a notable flow of capital, analysts now predict that the US SOL Spot ETFs may attract up to $5 billion in inflows in the next 2 years. When this happens, it will cement the altcoin alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as one of crypto’s institutional cornerstones.

According to CryptoRus, the rollout is already looking strong, with Bitwise’s BSOL recording nearly $130 million in trading volume. In addition, Grayscale’s Solana Trust ETF, GSOL, attracted another $4 million on its first day. “It’s been a long climb from meme coin jokes to mainstream adoption, but Solana’s fundamentals – speed, scale, and uptime are finally lining up with institutional demand,” CryptoRus added.

Suppose even a small portion of the anticipated $5 billion is invested; in that case, SOL will not only be an Ethereum alternative, but also the third pillar supporting the upcoming wave of ETFs in cryptocurrency.

Featured image from Pxfuel, chart from Tradingview.com