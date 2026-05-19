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Bitcoin treasury company Strategy has announced its second-largest acquisition of 2026, costing the firm more than $2 billion.

Strategy Has Added 24,869 Bitcoin To Its Holdings

In a new post on X, Strategy co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor has shared the details related to the latest purchase completed by the treasury company. In total, the firm has expanded its reserves by 24,869 BTC with this acquisition, which is a pretty significant amount.

In fact, this is the second-largest buy made by Strategy this year, behind only the 34,164 BTC mega-purchase from April. The firm has funded the huge acquisition using sales of its STRC and MSTR at-the-money stock offerings, according to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Out of the two, STRC sales provided the biggest part of the proceeds.

Strategy spent about $2.01 billion to acquire these coins, which comes down to an average cost basis of $80,985 per BTC. Currently, Bitcoin is trading below this level, so it would appear that company’s new acquisition is already underwater.

Strategy’s full holdings remain in profit, however, as the firm spent $75,700 per coin or $63.87 billion in total to assemble its 843,738 BTC stack. Though, the green status is only just due to the pullback that the cryptocurrency has seen over the last few days.

The company has interestingly made this humongous purchase announcement just a couple of weeks after Saylor said that Strategy would probably sell some Bitcoin to fund dividends, just to prove the point that they could do it. So far, the treasury firm has made no such sale, and if this buy is anything to go by, it remains committed to accumulating the asset.

With over 4.2% of the BTC circulating supply in its wallets, Strategy is by far the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency in the world, according to data from BitcoinTreasures.net.

The top ten public holders of BTC | Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net

The firm is also the largest digital asset treasury company in general. The closest competitor is Bitmine, which is a Bitcoin-mining company that adopted an Ethereum treasury strategy last year. Led by chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee, the firm has aggressively been accumulating ETH, announcing regular Monday buys just like Strategy.

Last week, Bitmine skipped on any new acquisition, but this Monday, the firm is right back at it. According to a press release, the company loaded up on 71,672 ETH over the past week. “We view the recent pullback of ETH to below $2,200 as an attractive opportunity,” noted Lee.

Following this acquisition, the firm holds 5,278,462 ETH, equivalent to 4.37% of the cryptocurrency’s entire supply in circulation. “Bitmine is expected to reach the ‘alchemy of 5%’ sometime in 2026,” said the chairman.

BTC Price

Bitcoin recovered to $82,000 last week, but the asset has since retraced as its price is now trading around $76,300.

Looks like the price of the coin has declined recently | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com