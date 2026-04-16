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Crypto pundit SMQKE has raised speculations that SWIFT may be integrating XRP for payments. He alluded to a code, which suggests that Ripple could easily move to establish connections between SWIFT-linked institutions and the XRP Ledger.

Pundit Highlights Alleged Link Between XRP and SWIFT

In an X post, SMQKE drew attention to the R3 Corda codebase, which he noted links XRP to ISO 20022 and SWIFT. He noted that any token or company aspiring to operate on the SWIFT network must comply with ISO 20022. He added that since XRP is ISO 20022-ready, and SWIFT relies on these standards, Ripple can technically establish direct connections and settlements with any SWIFT-enabled institution through the XRP Ledger.

XRP stakeholder RippleXity was the first to highlight the R3 Corda codebase, noting modules named XrpPayment, XrpSettlement, SWIFTService, and SWIFTPaymentStatusType, which point to XRP integration. However, there has been no confirmation from SWIFT regarding a potential integration.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the only known connection between XRP and SWIFT is through Ripple. SWIFT is named as one of the connectivity partners for Ripple Treasury for payments. Furthermore, the Treasury Management firm is also part of the SWIFT Certified Partner program. However, SWIFT doesn’t use XRP for its payment services.

SWIFT announced last year plans to launch its distributed ledger, signaling that it had no intention of adopting the XRP Ledger or XRP for its payment services. However, Ripple has continued to integrate XRP into the operations of other firms it acquired last year, including GTreasury, now known as Ripple Treasury. Last month, Ripple integrated XRP and RLUSD into its treasury management system, marking the first time a management system has native on-chain capabilities.

XRP Gets Boost With X’s Cashtags

In an X post, X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, revealed that they had launched a new cashtags feature for XRP and other crypto assets as they move to bring financial data to the platform. This is expected to give these crypto assets greater visibility on the social media platform and provide easier access to trade them.

As to how it works, Bier stated that X users can search for or post a cashtag, and the platform will automatically suggest matching crypto tokens, allowing them to select the exact asset they have in mind. Users will be able to see posts mentioning these crypto tokens, including XRP, alongside their price charts without leaving the platform. Bier added that cashtags are just the first step in their commitment to make X the best destination for the crypto community.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $1.40, up over 3% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com