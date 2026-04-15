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X is pushing deeper into crypto and market infrastructure with a new Cashtags rollout that brings token discovery, price charts, and early trading functionality directly into the app. The feature is live on iPhone in the US and Canada, with web, Android, and a broader global launch slated to follow soon.

X Launches New Crypto Cashtags

The pitch from X is straightforward: keep traders inside the timeline. In a post announcing the launch, X’s head of product Nikita Bier said, “𝕏 has always been the best source of financial news for traders and investors. Billions of dollars are allocated every day based on what people read on Timeline. Today we’re launching our new Cashtags feature in the US and Canada on iPhone, bringing real-time financial data to X.”

Cashtags and contract addresses now trigger asset suggestions, allowing users to select the specific stock or crypto token they mean. Once selected, a tap on the Cashtag opens a feed of relevant posts alongside a price chart, all without forcing users off-platform.

Bier described that flow in product terms, but the market implication is clear. “When you search for or post a cashtag (or contract address), X will automatically suggest matching stocks or crypto tokens, so you can select the exact asset you had in mind. Anyone who taps a Cashtag will see posts mentioning it along with its price chart—without ever leaving X. This ensures that you’re always matched to the chatter for the right stock or token.”

For crypto users, that reduces one of the platform’s longstanding friction points: the gap between seeing a ticker trend and finding the corresponding asset context.

X also signaled that Cashtags are meant to evolve beyond a media feature into a transaction layer. Bier said, “Our vision is more than just charts. The content on X is valuable & actionable, so trading should be frictionless. Today we’re also announcing a pilot integration with Wealthsimple, Canada’s leading brokerage. Users in Canada will see a button on Cashtags so they can trade seamlessly from X. This is just a small preview of what’s to come.”

That last point is the more consequential one. If Cashtags become the bridge between market conversation and execution, X moves from being a venue where crypto narratives form to one where they can also be expressed in trades. For now, the trading button is limited to a Canadian pilot via Wealthsimple, and the rollout remains narrow by geography and device. But the direction is unmistakable.

Bier also said web and Android support, along with a global launch, are coming “very soon.” For crypto that suggests X is trying to formalize a role the platform has informally held for years: not just the place where the market talks, but a place where discovery, pricing, and eventually execution converge in the same interface.

At press time, the total crypto market cap stood at $2.48 trillion.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com