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Crypto pundit Kevin Cage has revealed how XRP holders could earn passive income on their holdings. He noted that the XRP Ledger isn’t proof of stake, but highlighted that other infrastructure is in place for holders to earn yields.

Expert Reveals How Holders Can Earn Passive Income

In an X post, Cage stated that in the next few years, crypto investors will likely be able to earn 5% to 10% on their holdings in multiple ways. He specifically alluded to XRP, noting it isn’t proof of stake, but that yield is coming through a new infrastructure being built. The expert added that today’s options are limited and that the altcoin is mostly just idle capital, but that is changing.

As to what yield could look like, Cage stated that the lending markets could provide 3% to 8% yield, institutional vaults could provide 5% to 12% yield, and RWA integrations could provide 4% to 10% yield. Additionally, he mentioned cross-chain yield, with the Flare network already providing ways for XRP holders to earn yield on its network.

Other firms of yields for holders could also come through ‘Set it and forget it Yield accounts,’ wallets, applications, and exchanges that embed yields for several products. Cage also cited risky DeFi products that could give XRP holders up to 20% yield but advised against them.

He described Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs) as the ‘big one’ for holders to earn yields, in which they use their holdings as collateral. They can borrow against their XRP, access liquidity without selling their asset, and the loans are not taxable events. Cage added that this is what billionaires do when they borrow against their stocks rather than sell them, triggering taxes.

Pundit Highlights Common Yield Strategies

XRP pundit BankXRP also recently highlighted common yield strategies, including CeFi lending and competitive APY. He also mentioned XRPL AMM liquidity pools, which give yields to holders who provide liquidity to the pool. Lastly, the pundit alluded to Flare’s FXRP and earnXRP mechanism.

It is worth noting that XRP treasury company Evernorth is collaborating with XRPL developers to introduce native XRP lending through the proposed XLS-66 amendment. This is expected to unlock up to $100 billion in idle XRP capital, as holders, including institutional investors, lend their holdings for yield.

Evernorth Chief Business Officer Sagar explained that this development was key, as it would provide a safer way for holders to earn yields without bridging their assets to other networks. He also noted that bridging one’s assets to other networks triggers a taxable event, which is why it is better to earn yields natively on the Ledger.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $1.36, up over 3% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com