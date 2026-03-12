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XRP continues to trade in a consolidation phase below the $1.50 level as the broader cryptocurrency market struggles to establish clear momentum. After experiencing sharp volatility earlier this year, price action has stabilized in recent sessions, with the asset moving sideways as traders reassess market conditions and liquidity flows.

While the spot market appears relatively quiet, derivatives data suggest that underlying demand dynamics may be evolving. Recent analysis based on the XRP Binance Futures Taker CVD (90D) indicator points to noticeable shifts in the structure of buying and selling pressure within the futures market.

The Taker Cumulative Volume Delta measures the cumulative difference between aggressive buy orders and sell orders executed directly in the market over a 90-day period. In practical terms, the indicator tracks whether market participants are predominantly entering positions through buy-side or sell-side market orders.

Because taker orders represent traders willing to cross the spread and execute immediately, this metric provides insight into real-time demand pressure rather than passive liquidity resting in the order book.

For analysts, monitoring changes in the 90-day Taker CVD can reveal whether bullish or bearish sentiment is gaining traction among leveraged traders, offering a deeper perspective on market positioning beyond the price movements observed in the spot market.

XRP Futures Data Shows Gradual Improvement in Buy-Side Pressure

A CryptoQuant report highlights subtle but meaningful changes in the structure of demand within the XRP futures market. According to the latest data from Binance, aggressive buy orders totaled approximately 516.4 million XRP during the most recent session, while sell orders reached around 513.1 million XRP. This produced a net taker delta of roughly 3.36 million XRP in favor of buyers, indicating a slight advantage for market participants entering long positions through market orders.

Although the difference between buy and sell activity remains relatively small, the shift suggests that selling pressure in the derivatives market may be gradually easing after dominating for several months.

From a broader perspective, the 90-day cumulative volume delta (CVD) remains negative, currently standing near -1.58 billion XRP. However, the indicator has been trending upward and recently reached its highest level since November 20. This improvement reflects a gradual reduction in the aggressive sell-side flows that previously defined the futures market structure.

At the same time, trading activity remains elevated. Futures markets continue to process hundreds of millions of XRP in daily taker orders, highlighting sustained participation from leveraged traders.

If this upward trajectory in CVD persists, analysts suggest it could mark the early stages of a rebalancing between supply and demand forces within the derivatives market.

XRP Stabilizes as Market Tests Key Support XRP is currently consolidating near the $1.38 level after a prolonged corrective phase that began in late 2025. The chart shows a clear shift in market structure, with price consistently forming lower highs and lower lows over several months, confirming the persistence of bearish momentum across the broader trend. Earlier in the cycle, XRP traded above the $3.00 region before gradually losing momentum as sellers regained control of the market. The asset eventually broke below several key moving averages, including the short-term and medium-term trend indicators, which accelerated the decline and pushed the price toward the $1.30 area. The sharp drop observed in early February marked one of the most aggressive sell-offs in the recent structure, accompanied by a significant spike in trading volume. Such events often reflect forced liquidations or large-scale repositioning by market participants. Since that decline, however, price action has begun to stabilize. The price is now moving sideways within a relatively narrow range between approximately $1.30 and $1.45. This type of consolidation often reflects a temporary equilibrium between buyers attempting to defend support and sellers waiting for renewed momentum. From a technical perspective, the $1.30 zone now acts as an important support level. A sustained hold above this region could allow XRP to establish a base, while a breakdown could reopen downside pressure in the coming weeks. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com