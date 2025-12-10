Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Strategy, Phong Le, has revealed the company’s long-term approach to its staggering Bitcoin (BTC) holdings. According to the Strategy executive, the firm currently has no immediate plans to sell any of its 650,000 BTC soon. He emphasized that only dire circumstances could force a Bitcoin sell-off—a scenario he projects will not occur for at least 40 years.

Strategy CEO Confirms 40-Year Bitcoin Hold

In an interview with CNBC on December 6, Le addressed questions about Strategy’s approach to Bitcoin and the future of its massive BTC bet. When asked whether the firm would ever sell its BTC stash of 650,000 tokens ($60.29 billion), Le emphasized that they intended to hold onto their holdings for as long as possible.

The Strategy CEO emphasized that selling would only occur under extreme market conditions, such as losing access to liquidity or US dollars, or if Bitcoin derivatives could no longer be traded. He noted that such a scenario is unlikely until 2065 and, even then, would be considered only in the event of a prolonged 40-year market downturn.

In another interview earlier this month, Le stated that if there is a sustained 3-year down cycle in Bitcoin in which the mNAV of MSTR trades below 1x, MicroStrategy may have to sell BTC. This means the earliest the company could sell a portion of its massive holdings is in 2029.

Moving on, the CNBC interview touched on Strategy’s role in public capital markets and whether the company has become a proxy for BTC. Le explained that their Bitcoin treasury strategy, which began in 2020, was designed to give investors access to BTC through public equities. He noted that while the introduction of Spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 slightly changed the landscape, Strategy remains a significant part of the crypto and BTC ecosystem.

Growing FUD And Long-Term BTC Growth

In the interview, Le revealed that Strategy had recently raised $1.44 billion in just over a week for its US dollar reserve, covering 21 months of dividends. The CEO explained that they raised substantial capital to address rising Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) about the company’s ability to meet dividend obligations.

Le stressed that, despite the current market downturn, the company had no plans to sell its Bitcoin stash to cover dividends, reassuring investors that its long-term holding strategy remains intact. He supported his views with a historical review of BTC’s broader performance, emphasizing that the leading cryptocurrency has grown by an average of 45% per year over the past five years.

When asked about his price outlook for Bitcoin, the Strategy CEO expressed confidence in the cryptocurrency’s future, predicting that BTC will likely continue to rise over the next 20 years. He acknowledged that after 20 years, the market could evolve and innovations might emerge, but for now, Bitcoin has a long runway.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com