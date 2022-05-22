Many people believe that meme coins have no clear objective or purpose, making them non-substantial investments. However, this is not the case, as some meme coins are not so devoid of substance after all. For example, RoboApe (RBA), a new cryptocurrency, aims to revolutionize the crypto world by contributing to the NFT community, media, finance, and other critical sectors of the economy.

Other meme tokens already existing in the market have proven necessary to society while maximizing their investors’ profits. In this article, we shall be reviewing some of these tokens, identifying their key features and how they have integrated themselves into the market as top meme coins.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): The Dogecoin-killer Meme Coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an altcoin developed in August 2020 by a pseudonymous named Ryoshi. Termed the Dogecoin-killer, it was created to be the Ethereum (ETH)-based counterpart to Dogecoin’s Scrypt-based mining algorithm. Shiba Inu (SHIB), like many other cryptocurrencies, was named after a dog breed. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin is a decentralized, community-building cryptocurrency established within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem as “an experiment.”

The originator built Shiba Inu on Ethereum because the blockchain is well-established and secure, according to its white paper, also regarded as the “woof paper” in the SHIB community. Though only a meme coin, its vast community has contributed to its immense success, and as more investors draw in, it could lead to an increase in price value, therefore, making it a top meme coin to own this year.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON): A Good Investment?

With the backing of its community being its most vital attribute, SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) recorded a frenzy of interest as soon as it was launched. Unlike its famous counterparts, SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) has gathered for itself a large community that is devoted to seeing the rise of the meme coin. It was built to resist volatility as it rewards its users and investors for holding their coins.

In 2021, the creators of SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) launched its first utility, the SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) wallet, which has seen over 500,000 downloads on IOS and Android platforms. As the wallet gains more widespread use, it is bound to attract more buyers and investors, further contributing to its growth. Built as a long-term investment opportunity, this is one token you should keep your eyes on this year.

RoboApe (RBA): The new generation meme coin

This new generation meme token aims to revolutionize the crypto industry. Built as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum network, RoboApe (RBA) is a decentralized community-driven project focused on many projects such as Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, charity organizations, media, and even sports.

The diversity of this token would contribute to its growing ecosystem, which would increase the token’s value making it a good investment in the long run.

RoboApe (RBA) would also introduce something crazy; an academy. This indicates that the structure of its ecosystem is not only built for its investors and enthusiasts but newcomers interested in blockchain and other crypto technologies. It would be a free educational program to educate individuals about all they need to know about cryptocurrency.

Conclusion

With new investors flooding the market every day with the hope of making a profit, their eyes and interests would be placed in this growing community of meme tokens. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has established itself as a token to be recognized, with SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) slowly but steadily tagging along. And with the introduction of RoboApe (RBA), the meme community is soon to experience a revolutionary era. So learn, research, and keep your eyes peeled for these tokens this year.

